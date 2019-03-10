Good Omens release date 2019: Here is when the fantasy drama launches on Amazon Prime

Good Omens, one of the most highly anticipated shows of 2019, is coming soon to Amazon Prime and fans are rejoicing.

The six-episode show is a mini-series and there are currently no plans for a second season.

Good Omens tells the story of a demon and an angel who, after 6,000 years, have come to love their lives on Earth so much that they don’t want their worldly pleasures interrupted by the coming apocalypse. They team up to stop the rise of the Antichrist and sabotage the apocalyptic battle of Armageddon that should lead to the end of the world.

While we await the launch of Good Omens on Amazon Prime, here is everything we know about the coming show.

Good Omens release date on Amazon Prime

All hour-long six episodes of Good Omens will be available internationally for streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday, May 31, 2019.

BBC Two will air one episode of the drama series weekly sometime after the launch on Amazon Prime.

Good Omens production details

Good Omens is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 fantasy novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch.

The book is adapted for TV by author Neil Gaiman (co-author Terry Pratchett passed away in 2015). Gaiman also serves as showrunner and executive producer with Caroline Skinner, Chris Sussman, Rob Wilkins, and Rod Brown.

The series is directed by Douglas Mackinnon, narrated by Frances McDormand (the voice of God), and stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Anna Maxwell Martin, Adria Arjona, Jon Hamm, Michael McKean, Josie Lawrence, Miranda Richardson, Jack Whitehall, and Nick Offerman.

Good Omens is co-produced by Narrativia and The Blank Corporation, in collaboration with BBC Studios and Amazon Studios.

Filming of the series began in September 2017 and ended in March 2018.

Good Omens Call sheet 109. The last day of principal photography. @neilhimself @terryandrob pic.twitter.com/sXHTfc95IK — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) March 10, 2018

Gaiman also confirmed in March 2018 that the series was in post-production.

Good Omens trailer

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Good Omens on March 16, 2019.

Earlier on February 13, 2019, Amazon Prime released the opening title sequence.

The first teaser trailer was released on October 6, 2018.

Good Omens cast

Good Omens stars David Tennant (Dr. Who) as the demon Crowly, Michael Sheen (The Homecoming, Henry V, 30 Rock) as the angel Aziraphale, Jon Hamm (Space Cowboys, The Day the Earth Stood Still) as Angel Gabriel, and Sam Taylor Buck as the Antichrist child Adam Young.

So for you, for me, for all of us. FOR PEOPLE NOT YET BORN. This is what Jon Hamm looks like as the Angel Gabriel in the upcoming TV series of GOOD OMENS. A thing of beauty, and a joy for ever. pic.twitter.com/OK84PDZXLs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

Adam Young’s friends Pepper, Brian, and Wensleydale will be played by Amma Ris, Ilan Galkoff and Alfie Taylor respectively.

The THEM from @GoodOmensAmazon: clockwise from top, Sam, Alfie, Ammar and Ilan. https://t.co/BtOMJ6thLQ pic.twitter.com/e6jp0YnQK0 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 21, 2017

Derek Jacobi plays Metatron, Frances McDormand voices God, while Benedict Cumberbatch (MCU’s Dr. Stephen Strange) voices Satan.

Sian Brooke (Eurus Holmes in Sherlock) and Daniel Mays (Line of Duty) play Deirdre Young and Arthur Young, the Antichrist’s mom and dad respectively.

Anna Maxwell Martin will play Beelzebub, while Brian Cox will voice Death.

So for anybody wondering… The amazing Brian Cox plays Death in #GoodOmens. This is what Death looks like, when he's not on a motorbike anyway. (Watch the trailer tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/ARmFMM97uc — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 5, 2019

Others include Josie Lawrence as the 17th-century witch Agnes Nutter, Jack Whitehall as Newton Pulsifer whose ancestor burned Agnes Nutter at the stake, Miranda Richardson (Rita Skeeter in Harry Potter) as the medium Madame Tracy, Michael McKean as Witchfinder Sgt. Shadwell, Adria Arjona as Nutter’s last descendant Anathema Device who teams up with Crowley and Aziraphale to stop the apocalypse.

David Morrissey appears as Captain Vincent, Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton as book-sellers Harmony and Glozier, Reece Shearsmith as William Shakespeare, Nina Sosanya as Sister Mary Loquacious (a nun of the satanic Chattering Order of St. Beryl), and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as the U.S. ambassador and father of the Warlock Dowling who is switched for the Antichrist.

Delighted to welcome @ReeceShearsmith to the Good Omens family as an Elizabethan playwright whose name escapes me. #alrightItsShakespeare pic.twitter.com/sjcaUk3Iug — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 2, 2017

Mireille Enos, Yusuf Gatewood, Lourdes Faberes, and Brian Cox, will play the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, War, Famine, Pollution and Death respectively.

Look who is next to join the cast of #GoodOmens ! The magnificent David Morrissey as Captain Vincent, who encounters Atlantis… ⁦@neilhimself⁩ pic.twitter.com/d1iclXe1D2 — Douglas Mackinnon (@drmuig) June 21, 2018

Others include Ned Dennehy and Ariyon Bakare as Hastur and Ligur, the Dukes of Hell.

Good Omens plot: What is the series about?

The story, set in 2018, follows the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley (Crawly the snake), who have lived on Earth since the fall of mankind in the Garden of Eden (In the novel, Crowley was the demon who tempted Eve with the apple, while Aziraphale was the angel with the flaming sword tasked with guarding the gates to Eden after the fall).

After having lived on Earth for 6,000 years since the fall, Aziraphale and Crowly have grown used to life on Earth and have become so attached to their Earthly way of life that when apocalypse and Judgment Day approaches, they team up to sabotage the apocalypse and save the world.