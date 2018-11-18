GG from Shahs of Sunset: Is she leaving the show following reunion walkout?

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has garnered a lot of attention on this season of Shahs of Sunset. From her grand opening of WuSah to storming off the reunion stage, no one can deny the girl is great for reality television.

There have been a lot of questions about whether or not GG will return to the show next season following her dramatic stage exit. Part two of the Shahs of Sunset reunion is still hanging in the balance.

From the previews, it looks like she will return to the stage to finish taping. At the very least, she makes her way back to the building for sure.

Tension is high with the Shahs of Sunset group. Everyone has an opinion about their cast members and sometimes, it isn’t good. Fortunately, it makes good television and the drama has kept the group around for several seasons.

GG’s use of cannabis will be a topic of conversation, especially after her panic attack during the last reunion. There was a flashback shown from last year where she requested the paramedics check her out after allegedly smoking too much marijuana. At this point, it looks like there will not be a repeat occurrence.

When Golnesa left the stage, she accused the other cast members of causing her drama and possibly leading to her being sued. Although the details on that aren’t clear, perhaps it has to do with her ex-husband who was mentioned a lot during part one of the Shahs of Sunset reunion.

While there has been no confirmation either way, it appears that Golnesa Gharachedaghi will likely remain a part of the Shahs of Sunset cast. With the second part of the reunion airing soon, some resolution will likely be given.

Shahs of Sunset airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.