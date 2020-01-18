Geoffrey Paschel of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4 accused of abusing ex-girlfriend

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days hasn’t even started yet but there’s already a surprising amount of drama behind the scenes with upcoming cast member Geoffrey Paschel.

On the show, the 42-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee, resident heads to Russia to meet Varya in hopes that the two will hit it off as well in person as they get along a continent apart.

However, Paschel has now been revealed to be dealing with some serious accusations of abuse by an ex-girlfriend that, so far, have yielded a mugshot and a recent appearance in court.

According to Knox News, Paschel appeared in court on Friday, where he waived an arraignment as he fights allegations that he attacked his ex-girlfriend in East Knox County back in June 2019.

“He repeatedly bashed/slammed my head into the hardwood floors of my home,” the unnamed 30-year-old woman claimed in an application for an order of protection.

“He dragged me through the house by my hair and continued throwing my body into walls and furniture. I know this because of blood on my walls, furniture, etc.”

Paschel also allegedly stopped her from calling 911 while they were inside their home, but she was reportedly later able to get away and called for help from a neighbor’s house. He was arrested that same night and she is said to have gone to the hospital, where it was reportedly determined that she had a concussion.

Paschel’s ex-girlfriend claims that he was also abusive to her four other times since September 2018 and accused him of pushing, hitting and choking her during those altercations.

He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.

He has maintained his innocence, telling the court and others that the alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend at the center of the case is all a part of a scheme to assist his ex-wife (who is not the same woman) in a child custody case against him.

Paschel is set to appear in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that begins on Sunday, February 23 on VH1.