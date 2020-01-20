Genius Juice on Shark Tank: Where to buy it and what makes it special

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Genius Juice smoothies are a coconut lover’s dream, and they’re also good for the environment.

Alex Bayer is the brain behind Genius Juice, and he’s hoping that at least one of the sharks will find his whole-coconut smoothie so good that they can’t help but invest.

These coconut smoothies are unique because Genius Juice uses the whole coconut in the process, leaving behind zero waste. The meat and coconut milk are blended to create the base of the smoothie while the coconut shell creates alternative energy and also produces coconut charcoal.

None of the coconut goes to waste.

These coconut smoothies are also unique because they are vegan, soy-free, dairy-free, non-GMO, and don’t contain any sugars or other sweeteners.

These Genius Juice smoothies come in three flavors — original, mocha, and turmeric, with only the mocha flavor having just the slightest (6 mg) amount of caffeine.

They contain only a handful of ingredients. For example, the mocha flavor contains organic coconut meat, organic coconut milk, organic cocoa powder, organic coffee extract, organic vanilla extract, and Himalayan pink salt.

Since they don’t contain any preservatives, the website suggests that consumers drink their Genius Juice within 24 hours of receiving a shipment.

While it is okay to freeze the product, there is a warning that it can change the texture, and they suggest that it be consumed before the expiration date.

Those hoping to purchase Genius Juice are in luck if they live in New York, California, Oregon, Idaho, and a handful of other states, where hundreds of stores already stock this product. Check here to see if Genius Juice is located in your area.

If you can’t run down to the store to get your Genius Juice fix, it’s also possible to have it shipped anywhere in the U.S. With shipping taking a total of 2-5 days tops (depending on what day of the week you order,) coconut smoothie lovers won’t have much of a wait.

A variety pack of Genius Juice, containing two 10-0unce bottles of each of the three flavors, will set you back $39.99. Buying in bulk is best, though, and a 12-pack runs $79.99 while an 18-pack is 119.99.

There is also the option of just ordering 6, 12, or 18-packs of a single flavor for the same price, and orders can be made on the Genius Juice website.

