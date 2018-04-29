General Hospital spoilers: Ava breaks Sonny, Would Vanessa Marcil return for the Nurse’s Ball?

General Hospital spoilers for the Monday April 30, 2018, episode of the ABC soap reveal that poor Anna (Finola Hughes) must swallow a poison pill, and we have some sneaky predications for our Nurse’s Ball wish list!

First up Anna is cool as a cucumber when Robert (Tristan Rogers) insists that devilish Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) actually handed off her long-ago baby Peter (Wes Ramsey) to its maniacal daddy, Faison (Anders Hove). Robert is stunned, but does Anna have a trick up her sleeve?

In the meantime Nina (Michelle Stafford) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) are hot of the trail of Peter, who’s conveniently working right under their noses. Monday Curtis is pleased with his juicy find, but will Valentin squash the evidence before Nina can get clued in?

Elsewhere, Ava (Maura West) proves that tigers can’t change their stripes when she gives Sonny (Maurice Benard) a heartbreaking, no-win ultimatum: chose to save your baby or your daddy. Who will Sonny pick with his Sophie’s Choice?

Sonny is at an emotional breaking point, look for him to do something rash even for a mobster with convenient morals!

Finally, it’s time to start compiling our wish list of characters we want to see at the Nurse’s Ball.

Vanessa Marcil as Brenda is a no-brainer, since fans have never stopped wanting her return, but she could also help Sonny through his current crisis.

And, Jonathan Jackson as Lucky is a natural to strum a little guitar and croon to the ladies! Tell us who you want to see make a surprise appearance at the Nurse’s Ball!

General Hospital airs weekdays during the day on ABC.