Game of Thrones Season 8 theory: Will Daenerys become a White Walker?

The world is only one episode into the final season of Game of Thrones and the theories are already starting to pile up. Earlier in the week, we discussed all the online speculation surrounding the White Walker spiral involving little Ned Umber.

Now, there’s another theory online involving the Night King — but this time it involves the “Mother of Dragons.”

This one does not involve anything regarding the Targaryen bloodline theory but it could reveal the motives of the Night King and possibly the fate of Daenerys in the upcoming episodes.

What is this theory involving Dany and the Night King? Here is what one Reddit user believes could happen to Daenerys this season.

Will Daenerys become a White Walker?

According to Reddit user u/marisaann26, Daenerys could become a White Walker in the weeks to come. The reason specifically dates all the way back to season 2 of the hit show.

In the post, the writer discusses the episode titled “Valar Morghulis,” where Daenerys visits the House of the Undying. In the sequence, she has a vision involving King’s Landing and the Iron Throne.

As she walks inside, the vision shows her King’s Landing destroyed and the inside of the Lannister house covered in snow.

She walks up to an empty throne that has snowflakes everywhere and before she can touch it, she hears her dragons crying from afar. The scene then takes her outside where Khal Drogo — who is now dead — gives her a message. But again, she is called away by the cries of her dragons.

The episode comes back later to Dany, where she ends up encountering Pyat Pree, who originally invited her to the House of the Undying. He imprisons her by placing her and the baby dragons in chains and then relays a haunting prophecy:

“You’ll be with your dragons through winter, summer, and winter again. For a thousand, thousand seasons you will be with them. Until time comes to an end.”

Here is a video of the entire House of the Undying sequence:

Will Daenerys betray Jon Snow?

Shortly after, Pyat does not live long enough to find out if he knows nothing like Jon Snow.

The theory indicates that both her actions and the prophecy show that Daenerys will do anything for her dragons — even if that means becoming the Night Queen:

I believe that the Night King is after Dany to be either his new queen or to take over as queen (him wanting peace=death). One way or another, both living dragons will die in battle. Distraught by losing her dragons, Dany with be persuaded to join the Night King to be reunited with her dragons = she gets her ICE THRONE.

Will Daenerys betray Jon Snow or will she just sacrifice herself to be with her children? Hard to say, but the Reddit user also draws an interesting parallel to the historical lore of the books saying:

In the history and lore of GoT, there is a story of the 13th commander of the Night Fort fell in love with “a woman made of ice.” She became his Ice Queen and they ruled together. People would sacrifice babies to them, similar to how Crastor sacrificed his sons. Legend says, the 13th commander was brother to Brendon Stark, who went to kill the 13th commander for his evil crimes. The king of the Night Fort was defeated and his name erased from history. Maybe this will be paralleled?

In this context, Jon Snow is the Night Fort and Daenerys would be the woman made of ice. This does seem possible and would be fitting given the show’s history of executing unpredictable tragic events. And Dany is devoted to her children by any means necessary.

The theory also suggests that the Night King will pick her because of her “pure blood” — meaning “incest” — blood and that she will have to volunteer herself as a sacrifice.

They draw evidence from when Craster offered his son as a sacrifice to the White Walkers — a son born from Craster sleeping with his daughters. That moment can also be seen below for those who need a refresher:

Whether this theory actually comes true remains to be seen but the Reddit user offers some compelling evidence. It would be nice to see Dany and Jon get a happy ending, however, this is Game of Thrones. Cheerful endings are not exactly a favorite pastime for this program.

Hopefully, the Stark’s at least find a peaceful resolution after a tumultuous eight seasons.

Game of Thrones Season 8 airs every Sunday on HBO at 10/9 CST.