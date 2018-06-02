Game of Thrones 2019 start date: Rumors pick up again as producers do everything to prevent leaks

The Game of Thrones 2019 start date is one of those television hot topics that keep the rumor mill busy.

While a lot of fans of the show had initially eagerly been searching for a 2018 start date, the episodes will definitely not be ready to air until next year.

The stage has been set for six extra-long episodes for Game of Thrones Season 8, before the writers finally bring an end to the HBO series.

And as could be expected due to its popularity, fans are desperate to know when the start date will be. This eagerness has increased due to the fact that everything possible is being done to prevent leaks — so nobody has ANY concrete information about what will happen on Season 8.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on the series, has revealed that the production team is so keen to prevent storylines slipping out that they are deleting scripts once scenes have been filmed.

There are also apparently fake scripts and multiple endings getting filmed to throw off the scent.

Production leaks during the filming and distribution of Season 7 were a big deal for the network. Not wanting that to be duplicated, extra steps have been taken to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

This has led to a lot of Game of Thrones rumors, but very few official details about the final season.

The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale left a lot of questions for fans. At the end of the episode, the Night King is bringing down the ice wall with his stolen dragon.

Elsewhere, Baelish meets his end after telling one too many lies to the Stark women. But how will the show come to a close? Fans will have to tune in to find that out in 2019.

So, at a best guess, what is the Games of Thrones 2019 start date going to be? Maisie Williams stated that the Season 8 filming wraps in December.

It has previously been claimed by a cast member that the first Season 8 episodes will come out on HBO in April 2019. This is older information, though, so it could be subject to change.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on HBO in spring 2019.