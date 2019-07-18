Fargo Season 4 cast: Jack Huston, Jason Schwartzman and several newer faces join Chris Rock

FX series Fargo keeps the quirky dramatic story going in the American mid-west for Season 4. The setting is Chicago, and the previously announced casting of Chris Rock has been added to, the network confirmed today.

Joining Chris Rock in the award-winning limited Series are Mr. Mercedes and Boardwalk Empire actor Jack Huston, Bored To Death star Jason Schwartzman, plus Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Salvatore Esposito, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Gaetano Bruno, Anji White, Francesco Acquaroli, E’myri Crutchfield and Amber Midthunder.

The series will air in 2020. The true crime yarn is executive produced by Peabody, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Noah Hawley, who is also serving as creator, showrunner, writer and director. Joel & Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield are Executive Producers. The TV series is a spin on the 1996 Coen brothers film that earned them the 1997 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Cast and character names

Jack Huston will play Odis Weff, Jason Schwatzman plays Josto Fadda, Ben Whishaw is taking on the role of Rabbi Milligan, Jessie Buckly is cast as Oraetta Mayflower, and Salvatore esposito will play Gaetno Fadda. Andrw Bird has been cast as Thurman Smutney, Jeremie Harris is playing Leon Bittle, Gaetano Bruno is taking on the role of Constant Calamita, and Anji White will play Dibrell Smutney.

The fourth season also has Francesco Acquaroli as Ebal Violante, E’myri Crutchfield as Ethelrida Pearl Smutney and Amber Midthunder as the recurring character Swanee Capps.

Based on all the Smutney surnames, the Smutney family of Chicago looks to dominate the plotline.

Premise for season 4

The year is 1950, at the end of the emigration influx of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the US at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York, Chicago — while African Americans fled the south to escape Jim Crow laws and moved to those same cities.

The culture wars and enmity erupts and the groups — all marginalized by nativist Americans (sound familiar?) are at war.

At stake? The American dream.

FX says of the season:

In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons. Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes. It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.

Cast bios in alphabetical order

FRANCESCO ACQUAROLI

Francesco Acquaroli is an Italian actor known for his roles in Dogman, Diaz – Don’t Clean Up This Blood and Sole cuore amore for which he won for Best Supporting Actor at the Bari International Film Festival in 2017. He recently completed production on the upcoming film Adults in the Room.

ANDREW BIRD

Andrew Bird is an internationally acclaimed musician, songwriter and composer who performed “The Whistling Caruso” in Disney’s The Muppets movie, scored the FX series Baskets, and is a TED Talks presenter.

GAETANO BRUNO

Sicilian actor Gaetano Bruno is known for his role in the television series La porta rossa. His other TV credits include Non uccidere, 1993 and Il Cacciatore (The Hunter).

JESSIE BUCKLEY

Jessie Buckley’s performance in the psychological thriller Beast earned her a British Independent Film Award and was seen in Wild Rose and Chernobyl.

E’MYRI CRUTCHFIELD

E’myri Crutchfield is best known for her role as a young “Miss Kizzy” in miniseries Roots, earning her an NAACP Image Award nomination. Crutchfield also appeared in the film Vacation alongside Ed Helms and Christina Applegate and in the Amazon Original Series, The Kicks.

SALVATORE ESPOSITO

Salvatore Esposito is best known for starring in the hit Italian series Gomorrah, one of Sky Italia’s most-watched cable shows and Italy’s most popular series of all time.

JEREMIE HARRIS

Jeremie Harris is best known for his starring role as “Ptonomy Wallace” on three seasons of FX’s Legion and as “Shane Vincent” on Baz Luhrmann’s The Get Down.

JACK HUSTON

Jack Huston dazzled in Boardwalk Empire for which he earned a SAG® Award for Best Ensemble Cast. Huston is also known for his roles in American Hustle, The Romanoffs, Kill Your Darlings and Not Fade Away.

AMBER MIDTHUNDER

Amber Midthunder played “Kerry Loudermilk” on the FX series Legion, appears in The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico and in the upcoming independent film She’s Missing with Josh Hartnett and Eiza Gonzalez.

JASON SCHWARTZMAN

Jason Schwartzman’s credits include Funny People, ShopGirl, I Heart Huckabees, Big Eyes, Saving Mr. Banks, Wine Country, Listen Up Philip, Bored to Death, Rushmore, Hotel Chevalier, and The Grand Budapest Hotel among many films and TV efforts.

BEN WHISHAW

Ben Whishaw is a Golden Globe, BAFTA, Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award winning actor who has appeared in James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, BBC’s A Very English Scandal, The Danish Girl, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, Criminal Justice, London Spy, The Hollow Crown and the upcoming Bond 25.

ANJI WHITE

Anji White is best known for her recurring role in The Chi. She has appeared in Empire, Chicago P.D. and the feature film Hope Springs Eternal.

Fargo Season 4 is set to air on FX in 2020.