Josh Gates continues Hunt For ExtraTerrestrials as he and MUFON visit crystal mine where rocks seems to levitate

This week on Expedition Unknown: Hunt For ExtraTerrestrials, Josh Gates and his team end their search for alien life in America.

Josh heads to Arkansas, where he is joined by MUFON‘s Special Assignment Team (SAT) Director Chase Kloetzke as they investigate a local crystal mine.

The Board Camp Crystal Mine near Mena is owned by Orville and Cheryl Murphy and until recently was marked as an untapped crystal mine where visitors could hunt for rock above ground.

However, in February of 2017 the Murphy say that rocks on the site began to levitate and there have also been reports of weird sounds and glowing orbs. They setup a game cam and recorded what they say are rocks floating, being acted on by some unknown force.

This came to the attention of the local press as well as MUFON and the Josh Gates team who then investigate the pheneomina in more details. MUFON are due to publish their report in the November edition of their journal…

MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) has been collecting data on UFO sightings and related reports for over 45 years. They carry out their own research and have thousands of members across the country, helping them track and compile the thousands of sightings that are reported every year.

Josh also talks to a researcher who might have some very interesting information about the Roswell Crash incident, the most infamous UFO event to happen on American soil.

Expedition Unknown: Hunt For ExtraTerrestrials airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 PM on Travel Channel.