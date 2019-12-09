Expedition Bigfoot: New Travel Channel series follows ‘elite team,’ exploring ‘missing key’ to mystery of elusive creature

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Expedition Bigfoot premiered last night on Travel Channel.

The show is an eight-part investigative series that follows an “elite team” of Bigfoot (aka Sasquatch) researchers and hunters who explore the “missing key” to solving the mystery of the legendary creature. The show follows the team using their unique blend of expertise to track the elusive creature in remote Oregon woods.

Many people believe that the legendary creature is native to the Pacific Northwest region. Many also claim to have seen the big, hairy, ape-like bipedal creature deep in the woods of the Northwest.

According to Travel Channel, there have been more than 10,000 reported sightings of Bigfoot across the country, with more than one-third coming from the Pacific Northwest.

Expedition Bigfoot follows the team of experts on a three-week expedition into the Oregon wilderness in search of evidence of Bigfoot. They hope to obtain indisputable evidence that will “pull the elusive beast out of the pages of legend and lore and into reality.”

The team includes the Bigfoot expert Bryce Johnson, primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor, survivalist Russell Acord, Bigfoot researcher Ronny LeBlanc, and Bigfoot investigator Ryan “RPG” Golembeske.

Johnson is an actor and producer who hosts the podcast Bigfoot Collectors Club. He starred in the Bobcat Goldthwait-directed 2013 horror movie Willow Creek, which followed a team searching for Bigfoot evidence.

The primatologist Mireya Mayor has appeared on National Geographic Channel. Mayor, who has received two Emmy nominations, joins the team in search of scientific evidence of Bigfoot.

Other members of the team include retired Army sergeant Russell Acord, a bigfoot enthusiast and event coordinator for the International Bigfoot Conference that holds yearly in Kennewick, Washington, according to Oregon Live.

He is also the author of Bigfoot and the Tripwire: Footprints of a Legend.

In the season premiere, Bryce and his team used a specialized data algorithm to determine where Bigfoot is most likely to be sighted. They also used the latest technology to aid their search for Bigfoot in the woods of central Oregon near the Ochoco National Forest.

They encounter tracks in the woods they believed could be Bigfoot tracks. They got wet in the woods and also had a medical emergency.

Expedition Bigfoot is the latest in a series of TV shows and movies in which a team of experts go out into the woods in search of the legendary creature. Recent TV shows include Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot.

Expedition Bigfoot premiered Sunday, Dec. 8, at 10/9c on the Travel Channel.