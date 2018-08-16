Exclusive: Tarik lost his plane ticket and Hazel worries that he’s lying on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will be back with a new episode on Sunday to tell more about Tarik’s trip to The Philippines to meet Hazel. He already wants to marry her and has the ring to prove it but after an airport mishap, Hazel questions Tarik and lets something seriously worrisome slip.

In the exclusive clip from the next episode, we finally get to meet Hazel and her sister. As they prepare for Tarik’s arrival, Hazel gets a string of text messages from her man, who is stuck in the airport in Bangkok.

Tarik reveals that he’s having trouble making the last leg of his voyage because the airline lost his ticket. That causes Hazel to worry that he may have changed his mind and isn’t coming after all.

Don’t forget that Tarik previously dated a woman from Bangkok because Hazel certainly did not! She starts to worry that maybe Tarik decided to meet up with that woman instead of coming to see her.

That’s when Hazel reveals that she’s really having a hard time trusting Tarik and that he is her “only chance to leave the Philippines.”

Tarik’s brother already expressed worry that Tarik didn’t know what he was getting into with Hazel. Does this mean that he was right?

Or will Hazel and Tarik get along just as great in person as they did online and on the phone when they were living worlds apart from each other?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.