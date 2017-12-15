Exclusive: New evidence ‘could rewrite history’ on The Curse of Oak Island

Two new pieces of evidence found on The Curse of Oak Island could pave the way to rewriting the history of famous mystery.

The potentially historic breakthroughs are revealed in the description for next week’s episode of the show, which we can reveal here exclusively for the first time.

The description — which comes ahead of a special eight-minute preview of the episode airing tonight on History — says both items are “ancient” and could be “proof of the theories that could rewrite the history of the Oak Island mystery”.

“The verdict is in for two new pieces of evidence found deep in the Money Pit. Both are ancient and each may be proof of the theories that could rewrite the history of the Oak Island mystery.” — episode description for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 Episode 7, The Lot Thickens

We told earlier today how the trailer — which you can watch below — reveals tantalizing new clues about what is found on the next episode, as the series takes on even more new twists.

The footage sees expert Dr. Christa Brosseau of St. Mary’s University in Halifax — whom the team have got help from several times this season — examining something they have found which turns out to be a piece of book binding.

It’s thought the object could be one of the items found last episode by team members Jack Begley and Dan Henskee in the spoils of the H-8 borehole which the team recently dug. One was a piece of what they thought looked like leather, while another was an item which looked like parchment.

It’s thought the book binding could be one of the “pieces of evidence” referred to in next week’s episode description. The other could possibly be the human bones which were found earlier in the season, and which went away for further testing.

We learned last episode how one of them had skin and soft tissue still attached to it. A letter received by the Oak Island team from Timothy R Frasier, Coordinator of the Forensic Sciences Program in the Department of Biology at Saint Mary’s, said of the two bones: “Both sequenced successfully, and both came back as human. The good news is that they appear to be different.

“I will do some more work trying to see what we can learn about these sequences (i.e., if it is possible to infer something about region of origin). It should just take a few days for that.”

The preview footage for next week’s episode also shows Jack Begley leading several members of the team to a rectangular-shaped depression he has found in a forested area of the island. He says as he uncovers it: “It’s a really good size for a chest!”

As they try to excavate it, Marty’s son Alexa Lagina calls things to a halt when he spots something at the bottom, saying: “Hold up, I think there’s concrete down there.”

Watch the trailer for the next episode below:

New Episode Tuesday at 9/8c This is the who, where, why, what and when of Oak Island. Posted by The Curse of Oak Island on Thursday, December 14, 2017

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History. Tonight’s eight-minute preview airs at 10.03/9.03c after a new episode of American Pickers.