Exclusive: Kangaroo whisperer in training on Nat Geo WILD’s Out There With Jack Randall

Australia is a continent full of the most interesting and wholly unique wildlife never seen anywhere else. And critters and bugs that will kill you quickly too!

But not kangaroos. Okay maybe they can kill you …but it would be foolish to approach them in the wild right?

Not for intrepid host Jack Randall, a wildlife expert who adores them and really wants to be accepted by a wild kangaroo as a friendly investigator.

While Jack is never afraid “to get up close and personal with any animal” according to Nat Geo WILD, it is his passion for kangaroos that goes even one step further as he expresses his long-awaited desire to be accepted into a group of “these fascinating hoppers”.

Our exclusive clips show Randall in good spirits as he is on the hunt to find wild kangaroos and joeys and hopefully get to interact. It’s easier said than done, as we can see by how fast the animals spirit away.

Randall treks deep into the outback to fulfill his lifelong dream of being accepted into a “mob” of wild kangaroos … yet his efforts seem to be futile. Will he succeed? You will have to tune in to find out.

The Elusive Kangaroo on Out There With Jack Randall clip:

Lucky Joey clip on Out There With Jack Randall

Out There With Jack Randall airs Sundays at 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD.