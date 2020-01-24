Ex on the Beach: Are Callum and Georgia still together?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Callum and Georgia made their dating relationship official on last night’s episode of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love, titled Mums the Word. Callum Izzard asked Georgia Steel to be his girlfriend and Georgia accepted.

Fans were happy when Callum and Georgia made their dating relationship official and they’ve been gushing over the pair on Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love.

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love is the winter-themed Season 4 of the reality TV series which premiered on MTV on December 5.

Fans took to social media after the show to inquire whether the former Ibiza Weekender star Callum and the former Love Island star Georgia are still together.

If you’ve also been wondering whether Callum and Georgia are still together, here is everything you need to know.

Are Callum and Georgia still together?

The Sun reported in September 2019 that Callum and Georgia got engaged after only a month together on the set of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. He proposed at the end of the filming of the series.

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love started filming in July 2019 in Queenstown, New Zealand, and ended a few weeks later. The Sun reported that the romantic moment that Callum proposed to Georgia will air on Ex on the Beach as it was filmed.

A source revealed that Callum got on one knee at the end of the filming and proposed to Georgia in front of the show’s cast and crew.

The Sun later reported that the two were spotted together in October at Amber Gill’s MissPap clothing line launch and that their relationship was still going on strong at the time.

What happened last night on Ex on the Beach?

When Callum and Georgia were called into the Sauna of Secrets on last night’s episode of the show, everyone was worried that it could be the end of their relationship.

The end could be near for Georgia & Callum's relationship as a trip to the Sauna Of Secrets takes an unexpected turn 👀 Don't miss all-new #ExOnTheBeach: Peak Of Love TONIGHT at 9PM on @MTV ⛷ pic.twitter.com/AtFMGLkQ5c — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 24, 2020

Omg, Callum and Georgia are going to the Sauna of Secrets!?!? Can’t you just leave them alone!? 😩😩 #ExOnTheBeach — Embarrassed Spread (@EmbarrassSpread) January 24, 2020

They entered the room decorated with photos of British royalty, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Their moms showed up and sat down to have a chat with them. They also grilled the couple.

They are grilling Georgia and Callum! Are your parents this protective to your potential boo's? #ExOnTheBeach — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) January 24, 2020

What are moms doing there? I’m loving how hard they coming at Georgia and Callum😂 #ExOnTheBeach — Queen👑 (@QueenLegend6) January 24, 2020

Georgia’s mom, Sharon, raised concerns about Callum and questioned his faithfulness. But Callum said he loved Georgia and promised not to cheat.

Callum’s mom, Penny, also wanted to know if Georgia cheated in her past relationships. Georgia admitted that she has cheated in the past, but said she loved Callum and promised not to cheat on him.

Omggg that Callum and Georgia scene w/ the moms made me cry .. that was so cuuute!! #ExOnTheBeach — ℒℯ TΘ$Δ ™ (@SwaggyAF) January 24, 2020

After the moms accepted their assurances, Callum asked Georgia to be his girlfriend, and Georgia said yes.

The mother's gave them the okay. Callum and Georgia is so cute. #ExOnTheBeach pic.twitter.com/f7BI8hP791 — Shanice Moore (@Gemini3690) January 24, 2020

Fans react on Twitter

Fans were happy when Georgia and Callum made their dating relationship official. Fans have been gushing over the couple on social media. They have been showing support and expressing the desire to see their relationship work.

Why am I crying watching a dating show ON FREAKIN MTV?!?! because of Callum and Georgia. THAT IS WHY! #ExOnTheBeach — stephanie (@estephaniiaa_) January 24, 2020

Why did @ExOnTheBeach just make me cry 😂😭 Georgia and Callum are so perfect 😍😩😩😩😍 — Crybaby 💛 (@crybabyRenee99) January 24, 2020

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love airs on Thursdays on MTV at 9/8c.