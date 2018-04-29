Everyhue: RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant is bringing her cosmetics line to Target stores

Gizelle Bryant is on top of the world right now. With Real Housewives of Potomac back on Bravo and her new cosmetics line getting tons of love, she’s turning her reality TV career into something much larger.

It’s not uncommon for reality stars to start a makeup line — it seems like everyone has some sort of product to sell lately — but in Gizelle’s case, she’s been picked up by Target and Everyhue is easily available to makeup junkies everywhere.

Everyhue is already available online but recently, BET reported that the line will be stocked on Target shelves beginning on May 20. This isn’t just a flash-in-the-pan cosmetics company either. Gizelle and her business partners did a lot of research prior to the line launch.

She said that one thing those polled said that they wanted in a new cosmetics line was a better range of colors.

Many makeup users with darker complexions have often complained about finding the right shade. This is a common complaint and many companies are starting to develop better options.

In fact, those who don’t attempt to cater to a diverse audience are often shunned by the beauty community. In Gizelle Bryant’s case, Everyhue was made with these women (and men) in mind and their mission is to cater to those who have a hard time finding the right shade.

Everyhue has been embraced by many of Gizelle Bryant’s Bravo co-stars. Real Housewives of Atlanta’s NeNe Leakes was the one who threw her launch party in her own Swagg Boutique. Likewise, RHOA co-stars Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey have raved about the products.

Gizelle’s new makeup line gets bonus points for affordability. The HueNation Collection of Everyhue is already available online at Target and will be coming to stores soon.

The line’s price point is $9.99 and up for foundation, concealer, blush, powder and setting spray all geared toward people of color. She even explained that the lightest available shade, Marzipan, is her match.