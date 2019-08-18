Even Darcey Silva’s new man Tom Brooks is talking about Jesse Meester

Darcey finally met her “James Bond” on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days but he wasn’t exactly what she expected. Even though the first meeting between Darcey and Tom was really pretty awkward, it turns out they both have one thing in common — talking about Jesse Meester.

Just days ago, Jesse issued a statement about Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Darcey’s role in it, stating that she was obsessed with him and that he hadn’t been following the show. But when it comes to Darcey and Tom, they certainly are following him.

Even before Darcey and Tom met, he was talking about her ex. It happened during the barbershop scene.

“I’m a lot older than the 24-year old Dutch guy she was seeing,” Tom explained while getting cleaned up.

When his barber asked what Jesse was like, Tom continued, “He’s quite a handsome guy actually… but quite a bit of a narcissist.”

Tom then showed a photo of Jesse, who was nude and holding a towel in front of him to keep his manhood from being exposed, telling his barber that that is what Darcey is used to.

After a few jokes between Tom and his barber, the scene changed and Tom was in the confessional. From there he explained, “At the end of the relationship between Darcey and Jesse, I think I was the shoulder to cry on for a long period of time.

But after a couple of months, I was like, ‘Hold on a minute.’ I don’t listen to problems but here I am listening to her problems so I must really care for this woman.”

When Darcey and Tom finally met in person, they managed to make it through a meal without bringing up her ex but we can imagine that won’t last long.

Especially with Tom trying to be everything that Jesse wasn’t. And while he certainly isn’t a fitness fanatic like Jesse Meester, he’s hoping that his gentlemanly ways will be enough to impress Darcey while she’s with him.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.