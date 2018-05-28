Evelyn Lozada ‘sleeps with Shaunie O’Neal’s ex’: Everything you need to know

Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O’Neal have been friends for years and even starred together on the very first seasons of Basketball Wives before the VH1 hit was canceled and then brought back.

Now, fans of the show are wondering if sparks will fly this season after Jennifer Williams teased that Evelyn slept with Shaunie’s ex.

In the extended trailer that was shared a couple of weeks back, we see Jennifer Williams tell Shaunie, “Tami and I had a conversation about Evelyn sleeping with your ex.”

Both Evelyn Lozada and Shaunie O’Neal looked stunned while Tami looks pretty satisfied with the drama they stirred up. Jackie Christie, who is no stranger to controversy, makes the sign of the cross and says, “Oh my God!”

As the BBW trailer continues to roll, you can see Evelyn accuse Tami Roman of knowing about the hook-up a year ago and never saying anything about it. It wasn’t until Jennifer buddied up to Evelyn while she was dealing with her stalker drama that Tami decided to pull out that card and try to break the friendship up.

Keep in mind that Tami has never forgiven Evelyn for sleeping with her ex-husband, Kenny Anderson, even though they were separated when it happened. Tami and Evelyn had a few blowouts last season about Evelyn’s interest in Kenny before their divorce was final.

It’s not clear which of Shaunie O’Neal’s exes Evelyn Lozada may have slept with but the two most prominent men in Shaunie’s life are her ex-husband Shaquille O’Neal and Stright Outta Compton actor Marlon Yates. Before the season is over, we should know which of these men Evelyn slept with — if either — or if it was someone else that Basketball Wives fans aren’t aware of.

The biggest question now is whether or not Shaunie and Evelyn will ever be friends again after Jennifer Williams’ big “reveal”. It looks like Evelyn was trying to keep the hookup a secret and if she was, letting Tami Roman find out probably wasn’t the best idea.

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.