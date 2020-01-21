Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ wedding was like something out of a fairy tale

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels got married last night on Love & Hip Hop.

After weeks of drama and questions about whether they would even get married after their joint bachelor/bachelorette party went way left, Erica and Safaree managed to pull it together in one of the most beautiful ceremonies seen on TV.

It should surprise absolutely no one that Erica and Safaree’s wedding was incredibly over-the-top with both bride and groom dressed in white and dripping in crystals.

Erica wore a traditional, embellished bridal gown with a full skirt to hide her growing baby bump and a long veil, also covered in crystals. Safaree matched her perfectly in a white tuxedo that matched Erica’s sparkling dress.

The lavish wedding took place at Legacy Castle in New Jersey.

The venue was perfect with majestic high ceilings and enough room to hold up to 1200 people. Outside of the castle is just as spectacular, as it sits on 17 acres of sprawling lawns and lakes.

Inside, the castle was decorated with hundreds, if not thousands, of beautiful red roses and was lit to perfection, making the ceremony look like it came right out of a fairy tale. The whole scene was very romantic and beautiful, and every single detail was perfected.

Erica was escorted down the aisle by her 13-year-old son King, who gave her away. And when she took her place across from Safaree, both the bride and groom were beaming.

When Safaree began his vows, he couldn’t help from crying, and at that point, so was everyone else, including those watching at home.

He made it clear that everything that happened before their wedding day didn’t even matter; this was their fresh start as husband and wife.

When it was Erica’s turn, she told Safaree that she didn’t have a single doubt about marrying him, and her joy was palpable as she celebrated becoming Mrs. Erica Samuels.

Safaree, who admitted that he had a very emotional day, was ready to party and led the crowd in a dance, as he and Erica exited the ceremony and headed for the reception.

The reception was just as lavish as the ceremony, and the guests, adorned in their best, enjoyed an array of delicious dishes. The music was loud, and everyone was ready to celebrate the wedding that they had just witnessed.

The wedding, which aired last night on Love & Hip Hop: New York, took place in October 2019.

Love & Hip Hop airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.