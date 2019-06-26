Emanne Beasha on America’s Got Talent: Who is 10-year-old opera singer who stunned judges with Nessun Dorma rendition?

Emanne Beasha appeared on America’s Got Talent during the latest episode of auditions. She attended the show with her parents and brothers and had a very memorable performance.

When the plucky 10-year-old took the stage, she seemed to be full of nervous energy. When she started singing, though, it appeared that those nerves were well under control.

Emanne Beasha America’s Got Talent performance

There have been a lot of young singers who have appeared on AGT over the years. It was very unlikely that any of them prepared the NBC viewers for what Emanne had in store for them.

Emanne’s must-watch performance of the song Nessun Dorma is shared below.

New judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union were brought to their feet by the young singer.

As was expected, Emanne easily received the support of the four judges and is moving on to the next round of AGT Season 14. If she keeps performing as she did during this episode, she could become one of the favorites to win.

Why didn’t Emanne Beasha get a Golden Buzzer?

It’s interesting that Emanne didn’t receive a Golden Buzzer, especially since Julianne Hough hasn’t used hers this season. It’s something that she referenced later in the evening on her Twitter account.

So why didn’t Emanne receive a Golden Buzzer? The answer could correlate to how NBC presents the audition phase of the show.

Many of the auditions are shown out of order when compared to when they took place. It means Emanne could have been one of the final acts to take the stage and Julianne may have already used her Golden Buzzer by that time.

Despite not getting a Golden Buzzer, Emanne Beasha is heading to the next round of America’s Got Talent.

The next episode of the show is going to depict the best auditions that have been shown so far. After that, a new episode featuring new auditions will be shown on July 9.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.