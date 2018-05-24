Elizabeth Hendrickson debuts as Margaux on General Hospital: Carly’s life just got a whole lot worse!

Fans of ABC soap General Hospital can expect to see Elizabeth Hendrickson debut as Margaux next week, just in time to bring fresh trouble for tormented Carly (Laura Wright). And does she have a secret connection to mysterious Drew?

The beautiful and talented Hendrickson has been tapped to play a Port Charles D.A., which is no doubt bad news for Carly’s beleaguered mobster husband Sonny (Maurice Benard), as well!

Margaux looks ready to make her presence felt by taking Carly down for “pushing” pregnant Nelle (Chloe Lanier) down a flight of stairs. Of course Nelle has been gas lighting Carly for weeks, so poor Carly looks crazy in the eyes of everyone. Hint: not a good look for drama queen Carly.

It’s been reported that Hendrickson screen tested with Billy Miller (Drew) so there’s probably some sizzle about to flare up between these two as well.

Fans will be happy if that’s the case, as Hendrickson and Miller scorched the screen up as star-crossed lovers on CBS soap The Young and the Restless.

For her part Hendrickson is delighted to be back on daytime, posting on Instagram, “I found a new home, on the network where it all began. Feeling extremely welcomed already thanks to so many of my old soap pals.”

In 2001 Hendrickson debuted on ABC’s All My Children where she stayed until 2007. She played Chloe off and on at Y&R from 2008 to 2017.

Welcome back to daytime Elizabeth, we can’t wait to see how you shake things up in Port Charles!