Dying fan gets to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker three weeks early thanks to Disney

‘Tis the season of love and making wishes and dreams come true, and Disney chairman and CEO Robert “Bob” Iger goes down as one executive who really understands that feeling when he made it possible for one fan to view Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker a bit early.

Mr. Iger continued the tradition by Disney to allow sick and dying patients a private viewing of their unreleased films.

And this past Thanksgiving holiday, Mr. Iger and his Disney staff arranged a private viewing of the coming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker three weeks early for a terminally ill fan at Rowans Hospice in Hampshire, England

The center released a statement and confirmed the patient and his son watched the film on November 29, 2019.

Mr. Iger wrote on Twitter that Disney was “grateful to be able to share” the film early, adding, “May the force be with you and with us all.”

On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2019

This was in response to a plea issued by the hospice via Twitter:

Can you help? We have a patient who’s a HUGE #StarWars fan. Sadly, time is not on his side for the 20th Dec. His wish is to see the final Star Wars film #RiseOfSkywalker with his young son. If you know ANYBODY who might be able to make it happen, please share with them. Thank you — Rowans Hospice (@RowansHospice) November 26, 2019

Rowans Hospice quoted the unnamed patient in a statement: “I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen. During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family.”

“I am a huge ‘Star Wars’ fan and what I am going through is completely dire. Then to top it all, I thought I wasn’t going to see the film I have been waiting to see since 1977. I still can’t believe it. The only way I can describe this to you is to say that this must be what it feels like to be told you have won a million pounds.”

Our patient wanted us to let you know:

One of the workers, Lisa Davies at the hospice also used social media to get the word out that they are a charity and need funds to continue their work.

On Twitter, stars like Greg Grunberg expressed their delight at the act of kindness from Disney.

Oscar-winning actress Tatum O’Neal also tweeted her appreciation to Disney:

It’s a wonderful thing you’re doing this is amazing do more of this Robert Iger 🙏🏽 — Tatum O’neal (@Tatum_Oneal) December 1, 2019

And the best one saved for last as Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill himself weighed in on Disney’s good deed for the hospice patient too:

Many thanks to @RobertIger & everyone at @Disney for making this happen! Hope the Rowan Hospice patient not only enjoyed the film, but gets an extra-special satisfaction in knowing he saw it before I did. https://t.co/qpECeomcCX — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) November 29, 2019



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters nationwide on December 20, 2019.