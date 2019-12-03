Home > Smallscreen

Dying fan gets to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker three weeks early thanks to Disney

By
3rd December 2019 9:57 AM ET
Rowans Hospice worker Lisa Davies (C) helped start the chain of events where Disney stepped in for her terminally ill patient in England.
Rowans Hospice worker Lisa Davies (C) helped start the chain of events where Disney stepped in for her terminally ill patient in England. Pic credit: Rowans Hospice – Facebook

‘Tis the season of love and making wishes and dreams come true, and Disney chairman and CEO Robert “Bob” Iger goes down as one executive who really understands that feeling when he made it possible for one fan to view Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker a bit early.

Mr. Iger continued the tradition by Disney to allow sick and dying patients a private viewing of their unreleased films.

And this past Thanksgiving holiday, Mr. Iger and his Disney staff arranged a private viewing of the coming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker three weeks early for a terminally ill fan at Rowans Hospice in Hampshire, England

The center released a statement and confirmed the patient and his son watched the film on November 29, 2019.

Mr. Iger wrote on Twitter that Disney was “grateful to be able to share” the film early, adding, “May the force be with you and with us all.”

This was in response to a plea issued by the hospice via Twitter:

Rowans Hospice quoted the unnamed patient in a statement: “I just want to say the biggest thank you to everyone that has helped to make this happen. During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family.”

“I am a huge ‘Star Wars’ fan and what I am going through is completely dire. Then to top it all, I thought I wasn’t going to see the film I have been waiting to see since 1977. I still can’t believe it. The only way I can describe this to you is to say that this must be what it feels like to be told you have won a million pounds.”

One of the workers, Lisa Davies at the hospice also used social media to get the word out that they are a charity and need funds to continue their work.

On Twitter, stars like Greg Grunberg expressed their delight at the act of kindness from Disney.

Oscar-winning actress Tatum O’Neal also tweeted her appreciation to Disney:

And the best one saved for last as Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill himself weighed in on Disney’s good deed for the hospice patient too:


Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters nationwide on December 20, 2019.