‘Dumpster Mummies and ‘dirty skeleton’ Instagrams forever on Pop TV’s hilarious Hot Date

Sometimes makeup contouring can go south. This truism is demonstrated in the preview clip for the latest web series to successfully catapult to television, Hot Date.

Executive-produced by Will Arnett, this truly hilarious sketch comedy series follows the eponymous CollegeHumor series where the modern dating scene is laid bare, all the social media pitfalls and narcissistic tinges that it brings out in people carving a life together.

The series stars married duo Emily Axford and Brian K. Murphy (Murph) who play exaggerated versions of themselves on the webbie.

The time is ripe for a skewed comedic look at relationship humor that pokes a big stick at dating in the Internet age.

Instagram addictions, cat allergies, costly lingerie, and makeup gaffes are the just tip of the iceberg as these two comedic actors introduce other characters into the Hot Date mix too.

Some new characters include Beth, Seth, Loretta, “millennial” Brad and “Instagram addict” Briget and Darius.

Axford and her husband Murphy shot their first season in Chicago over the summer with scenes featuring guest star Will Arnett shot in Los Angeles.

The 10 half-hour episodes are a loopy, wickedly funny look at the personality quirks and dating foibles that make for entertaining sketch comedy.

Executive producer Arnett is riding high with BoJack Horseman, Flaked, and a new season of Arrested Development. This is the latest of his burgeoning comedy slate.

Funny, on point and fresh, we give it two thumbs up!

Hot Date premieres Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Pop TV.