Dr. Pimple Popper location: Where is Dr. Lee’s office located?

Dr. Pimple Popper returned to the screen last night and fans and patients to be want to know where they can go for a consult.

Dr. Lee is part of a physicians group in Upland, California called Skin Physicians and Surgeons and she has been practicing in the field of cosmetic surgery for over 15 years.

Upland is in San Bernadino County near Montclair, California. Dr. Sandra Lee’s bio states she is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital, and that she matriculated at Drexel University College of Medicine.

She is part of a group of dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons who use cutting edge dermatology treatments and equipment. They take in patients and you can call to find out the costs and how to make an appointment with Dr. Lee here:

859 E Foothill Blvd. Suite B

Upland, CA 91786

(909) 981-8929

However, if you want to be on the show, that’s a bit different than just calling up Dr. Lee’s office and scheduling an appointment. Instead, those hoping to appear on Dr. Pimple Popper have to go through a casting process. People who are cast on the show do not pay a fee.

But there’s more to Dr. Lee than her TV persona, she also created a skincare line.

The Skin PS Brands offices are in West Los Angeles and they manage Dr. Sandra Lee’s skincare line, as well as the Dr. Pimple Popper brands.

Dr. Lee’s line of skin products

SLMD Skincare is Dr. Lee’s line of problem-fighting, skin-loving formulas that are filled with the same ingredients she’d prescribe directly to her patients.

“Creating a skincare line has always been a dream of mine, but I knew it needed to be much more than putting my name on a bottle,” Dr. Lee said about her skincare line. “In 2016, I began formulating SLMD Skincare as a way to bridge this gap between a dermatology appointment and wandering through the skincare aisle.”

“That’s why I created systems to treat acne, body acne, keratosis pilaris, and dry skin, with much more on the way! My mission is to empower everyone to feel confident not only in their own skin, but in their skin health journey.”

Why does she help people with bumps?

Lee’s path to becoming the guru of pore perfection was paved with billions of views on her YouTube channel. She wanted to educate people that they could take better care of their skin and she was there to help the lost cause cases.

TLC Network took note and signed her on to become one of their biggest reality TV stars. Dr. Pimple Popper took home a prize at the inaugural Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards winning Female Star of the Year.

Lee thanked fans in an Instagram post after the show.

Dr. Pimple Popper airs Thursdays at 9/8 on TLC.