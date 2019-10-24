Dr. Charles’ wife Caroline on Chicago Med: Paula Newsome continues role

Dr. Charles’ wife, Caroline, on Chicago Med, continues to be played by actress Paula Newsome. She works perfectly in sharing scenes with actor Oliver Platt, who has played Dr. Daniel Charles since the show debuted on NBC.

The actress returned for the new episode called “Got a Friend in Me” on Wednesday night and had a few important scenes. This is where Newsome has proved to be a great addition to the Chicago Med cast because she is so good on camera.

Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) discovered that her hair was beginning to fall out and she was extra stressed-out when she went in for more chemotherapy treatments.

That’s where she came across Caroline, who has been dealing with a cancer diagnosis of her own. It led to some advice being given by Caroline and a few emotional moments within the show.

Nothing makes us happier than seeing Dr. Charles happy. 🥰 #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/UnxV22WjO3 — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) October 24, 2019

Who is Dr. Charles’ wife Caroline on Chicago Med cast?

Actress Paula Newsome is known for a lot of roles outside of her work as Caroline Charles on Chicago Med. In fact, she recently co-starred on Season 1 of the hit HBO show Barry.

There, she took on the role of Detective Janice Moss, who was dating Barry’s acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler).

Newsome is also well-known to NCIS fans as Jackie Vance, a role that she was really good in for the few episodes she was a member of the NCIS cast. Other television shows she has popped up in as a guest star include NYPD Blue, Heroes, Grey’s Anatomy, and Pretty Little Liars.

She has also been seen in a lot of films, including Guess Who, Reign Over Me, and Little Miss Sunshine.

Now, she resides on Chicago Med, hopefully for a while, because she tends to keep Dr. Charles more grounded and it’s always fun to see the more playful side of actor Oliver Platt when he shares scenes with her.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.