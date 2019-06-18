Home > Smallscreen

Does Luke P leave The Bachelorette? [SPOILERS]

18th June 2019 10:32 AM ET
Luke P
Does Luke P leave The Bachelorette? Pic credit: ABC

Luke P, also known as Luke Parker outside of The Bachelorette, is struggling to make a positive impression on viewers this season.

Luke is the root of most of the drama in the 2019 edition of the show and viewers have now spent hours dissecting everything from a horrible one-on-one date to drama between the guys over who said what and why.

While most of the guys would love to see Hannah B send Luke home, she continues to keep him around.

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t read on if you don’t want to know what’s to come on this season of The Bachelorette.

Sadly, based on spoilers from Reality Steve, Luke isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

It’s no secret that Luke P’s drama is gold in terms of ratings, even though viewers are growing tired of his self-absorbed personality and his controlling ways of speaking to both Hannah and the guys in the house.

Reality Steve reveals that Luke will actually be part of the final four. Hannah sees something in him despite noticing the red flags. She’s hoping that he will open up to her, which is why she keeps him around.

Steve reveals that despite them having a home town date and her pursuing a Fantasy Suite date with him, she ends up sending him home during the dinner portion before they can make it to the Fantasy Suite.

The reason for the exit was clearly outlined during the preview that was shown during last night’s episode. Luke P reveals that if she had sex with any of the guys on the show, it would be best for him to go home.

That’s when Hannah slams him for being judgmental, saying that the things he said to her during their dinner date are things her husband would never say to her. In anger, Hannah also pushes away a cameraman as she tries to run away.

It should be noted that Reality Steve claims that Luke had the final overnight date of the four, with the remaining guys being Peter, Jed, and Tyler C.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

