Does Luke P leave The Bachelorette? [SPOILERS]

Luke P, also known as Luke Parker outside of The Bachelorette, is struggling to make a positive impression on viewers this season.

Luke is the root of most of the drama in the 2019 edition of the show and viewers have now spent hours dissecting everything from a horrible one-on-one date to drama between the guys over who said what and why.

While most of the guys would love to see Hannah B send Luke home, she continues to keep him around.

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t read on if you don’t want to know what’s to come on this season of The Bachelorette.

Sadly, based on spoilers from Reality Steve, Luke isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

It’s been 5 episodes of the Luke P show, w/ a glimpse of her connections with Tyler, Peter, & Jed thrown in. And a bunch of other guys we barely know or care about. Do we really need to be recapped on this? First hour = Luke P drama. Second hour = dissecting the Luke P drama. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2019

It’s no secret that Luke P’s drama is gold in terms of ratings, even though viewers are growing tired of his self-absorbed personality and his controlling ways of speaking to both Hannah and the guys in the house.

It's sad watching Luke P. trying to approximate human emotions. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/G3U1Q9a4xF — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) June 18, 2019

Me getting ready to watch yet another episode all about Luke P #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Vet6HXc1I9 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 18, 2019

I hope whenever the hell Luke P. does go home, they send him on a flight with 9 separate connections with 6 hour layovers at each one. This dude is something else. #thebachelorette — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) June 18, 2019

Whatever blackmail Luke P. has on whomever to still be there HAS to be juicy. Most women would rather put together IKEA furniture with no hands than to be with Luke.#thebachelorette — Diggy Moreland (@diggymoreland) June 18, 2019

Reality Steve reveals that Luke will actually be part of the final four. Hannah sees something in him despite noticing the red flags. She’s hoping that he will open up to her, which is why she keeps him around.

Steve reveals that despite them having a home town date and her pursuing a Fantasy Suite date with him, she ends up sending him home during the dinner portion before they can make it to the Fantasy Suite.

(SPOILER): Going by their shooting schedule, today is the third overnight date with the rose ceremony tmrw. So we know Luke definitely made the final 3. Here’s Hannah and Luke today in Santorini pic.twitter.com/Ga34A7FV6t — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 4, 2019

(SPOILER): More pics from yesterday’s date with Hannah and Luke pic.twitter.com/rn0G4Pt2Ec — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 5, 2019

The reason for the exit was clearly outlined during the preview that was shown during last night’s episode. Luke P reveals that if she had sex with any of the guys on the show, it would be best for him to go home.

That’s when Hannah slams him for being judgmental, saying that the things he said to her during their dinner date are things her husband would never say to her. In anger, Hannah also pushes away a cameraman as she tries to run away.

'Things are heating up' is an UNDERSTATEMENT. 🔥

This special sneak peek of #TheBachelorette had us like 😱. pic.twitter.com/OjPb4QNpNq — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 18, 2019

It should be noted that Reality Steve claims that Luke had the final overnight date of the four, with the remaining guys being Peter, Jed, and Tyler C.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.