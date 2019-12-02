Does Deeks leave NCIS: LA? Eric Olsen character nearly dies on Sunday

As Episode 250 of NCIS: LA played out on Sunday, fans began wondering if Eric Olsen might leave the show and if his character of Marty Deeks was about to die.

Season 11, Episode 10 of the show was a dramatic one. Called Mother, it revolved around someone that Hetty Lange had previously trained. That former agent was now back for revenge, putting the whole team at risk.

When Hetty's in danger, time is of the essence. Can the NCISLA team track her down before it's too late?

Midway through the episode, while Deeks and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) were helping with the investigation to track down a kidnapped Hetty (Linda Hunt), the duo ended up in a warehouse. While inside, Deeks accidentally sprung a trap and became stuck in a room with a bomb.

For a large portion of the episode, it became a race against time as Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) tried to get there to help save Deeks. They weren’t going to make it, though, so Kensi had to spring to action.

Kensi hooked up their vehicle to an opening in a door and pulled it off the hinges, getting Deeks out of harm’s way with no time to spare. He was dragged out as explosions began going off behind him.

It’s worth noting that Eric Christian Olsen was actually the primary writer for this episode, so he probably enjoyed setting up the scene and the stunt for his character. It was definitely an exciting and dramatic moment from the 250th episode the show has had.

The great news is that Deeks and Kensi have lived to fight another day, with the married couple celebrating at the end of the rescue. This is probably going to be addressed in the fall finale of the show, and some early information we have on the December 8 episode hints that the topic of children will come up.

So, what did you think of tonight's #NCISLA? See you next week for another intense new episode!

For viewers who enjoyed the latest episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, the cast released a behind-the-scenes video that is entertaining and emotional. It shows how proud they are of the show reaching the milestone in total episodes, even as the characters may be going through some changes very soon.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.