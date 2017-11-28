Doctor Who: Twice Upon A Time premieres Christmas on BBC America

BBC America has doled out an early Christmas present — the new trailer and stills for the Christmas tradition of a Doctor Who special!

Twice Upon A Time, this year’s Doctor Who Christmas Special, boasts a sentimental goodbye to Peter Capaldi as the twelfth Doctor. The episode also features Nikki Amuka-Bird as the voice of the glass woman, with The Strain and Game of Thrones star David Bradley perfectly cast as the slightly cantankerous very first Doctor. Additionally, Pearl Mackie stars as Bill Potts and Mark Gatiss as The Captain.

The new clip reveals a snippet of the theme of the special — that change is tough for some people. The opening scene in the preview reveals a confused World War I soldier accompanying David Bradley (the first Doctor) walking into the newer Doctor Who lair.

Bradley’s Doctor turns and says to him: “You might be ready for a surprise,” then is gobsmacked when he spies his very updated Tardis.

The shock has him sputtering. “Have I been burgled? Hideous!” he adds, with Peter Capaldi (the twelfth Doctor) on his heels closing the doors behind them.

Capaldi’s Doctor patiently points out to Bradley’s Doctor that his Tardis is down the hall and chastises him for not remembering where he parked it.

Twice Upon a Time is billed as an “uplifting new tale about the power of hope in humanity’s darkest hours”. It is also an emotional goodbye and exciting hello as Capaldi “regenerates” into the Thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker — the first female Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon A Time premieres this Christmas, December 25, on BBC America.