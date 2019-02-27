Did The Gifted get cancelled or renewed? Will there be another season?

The second season finale of The Gifted aired last night on FOX, leaving fans wondering whether the show was over with a dramatic and surprising final episode or if a third season would arrive at FOX and answer the lingering questions.

At present time, FOX has made no announcements about renewing The Gifted. We simply don’t know whether the network is moving ahead with Season 3 or if they decide to scrap it.

After Season 1 came to an end in January 2018, FOX made a decision that same month to move ahead with Season 2, so it’s possible that an answer will come sooner rather than later about whether The Gifted will live to see another day.

Showrunner Max Nix spoke out about a potential Season 3 at the Television Critics Association earlier this month, revealing that he didn’t think he was getting a full season of the show.

“I think that my sense is that the most likely thing is that if we come back, we’ll come back in some sort of creative way. Some partnership, because I think what we’ve discovered is that fans of The Gifted are big fans of The Gifted.

“We have a solid fan base and it’s a little small for the broadcast networks. But we do well on streaming so there may be…my hope is that there’s something to work out in that realm.”

His comments appeared to suggest he thought the show could continue elsewhere, and he added: “I don’t anticipate a 22 episode season on broadcast but I’d love to be wrong.”

One thing is for sure — viewers are more than excited to get a potential third season after the second season finale last night.

THE FINALE JUST BLEW MY MIND Off WE NEED SEASON 3, OKAY? #TheGifted @TheGiftedonFOX — файсти ✨ | #saveshadowhunters (@youcxnrise) February 27, 2019

I hate Esmé as much as I love her!! Gaaaaah!! One of the many reasons we need season 3 is because I badly need to see her character development too!! C'mon FOX do the right thing!! #TheGifted #TheGifted #seasonfinale @TheGiftedonFOX — Mary 13 (@marymemary13) February 27, 2019

Is that it? Season 3 plss#TheGifted — ♬Aly✘ (@JoeHambre) February 27, 2019

Even if FOX decides not to move ahead with Season 3, it’s possible The Gifted will find a second home — potentially on a streaming service — given its dedicated audience.

The Gifted Season 3 is currently up in the air, but FOX will likely make an announcement soon.