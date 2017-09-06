Did Below Deck producers hire an inexperienced crew to make things more exciting?

In an effort to bring more drama to Below Deck, somebody at Bravo decided it would be a good idea to staff the yacht with a crew that has absolutely no idea what they’re doing.

Captain Lee did a lame job trying to explain away this apparently blatant staging on last night’s premiere of the new season.

“We didn’t really have a lot to choose from for crew. So the cream of the crop is pretty much taken,” he tells Chief Stew Kate Chastain.

“In the last five years, you’ve got all these Hollywood types, Wall Street pricks, building these gigantic ginormous gigayachts, sucking up all the good crew,” Captain Lee says in interview.

Seriously? SERIOUSLY???

There are surely plenty of qualified yachties who applied for Season 5 of Below Deck.

But we reckon it wouldn’t be as entertaining if we weren’t going to spend the entire season wondering about the early teaser where we learned somebody may lose their hand after an accident.

Would fans of the show tune in to see a well-run yacht, instead of the greenest of green crews on the Valor this charter season?

Sounds like viewers on Twitter aren’t buying Captain Lee’s story either.

Things we’re left wondering

Did production think we’d actually believe this nonsense about the availability of yachties?

Are “the cream of the crop” giving Below Deck a wide berth because it’s bad for their yachting careers?

Below Deck airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.