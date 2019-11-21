Detective Frank Bucci on Law & Order: SVU: Who is actor Nicholas Turturro?

Law & Order: SVU brings back a special guest on tonight’s fall finale, as Nicholas Turtutto is returning as Detective Frank Bucci for the special episode, Can’t Be Held Accountable.

Here is what you need to know about Detective Frank Bucci and the actor who portrays him, Nicholas Turturro.

Detective Frank Bucci on Law & Order: SVU

Detective Frank Bucci should be familiar to fans of Law & Order: SVU. He is a returning guest for the show.

Bucci first appeared in the Season 20 episode, Part 33.

That was a day-in-the-life episode showing each member of the team as they waited for their turn in the witness box on a case.

Bucci meets Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) in the courthouse and explains he is there for a “bodega robbery.”

This time around, Det. Bucci has a bigger role.

Detective Frank Bucci turns to the SVU for help when he believes that his two daughters are being groomed by a serial predator. The question the episode asks is how far will a good man go when his daughters are in danger?

Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men) portrays the alleged serial predator.

Who is Nicholas Turturro?

If the name Nicholas Turturro is familiar, that is because his brother is a world-famous actor.

John Turturro made his name on the indie scene, with critically acclaimed roles in Coen Brothers movies like Barton Fink, Miller’s Crossing, and The Big Lebowski.

He also appeared early on in Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing in 1989.

John Turturro is also well known for the big-budget Transformers movie franchise.

As for his younger brother, Nicholas Turturro has mostly made his name on television. He had a major role on the television show Blue Bloods, where he starred as Sergeant Tony Renzulli, Jamie’s training officer, and first partner.

Turturro also had a big role on NYPD Blue, as Det. James Martinez.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Law & Order: SVU airs Thursday nights at 10/9c on NBC.