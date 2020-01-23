Deonna and Greg from Married at First Sight: Where are they now?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Deonna was guarded and hadn’t been in a relationship in ten years. Greg was defensive and wasn’t adventurous at all.

But during Season 9 of Married at First Sight, viewers got to witness Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeill break through each other’s barriers and learn to love each other. The couple quickly became a viewer favorite and showed just what the process is about.

But what is the couple up to lately?

Deonna has become a new aunt. On Christmas Eve, Deonna’s sister gave birth to an adorable baby boy named Titan.

Deonna is also still hanging with the brides from her season.

Greg is still hanging with their dog Sandy.

And Deonna is still having Greg step out of his comfort zone to try new foods.

One of the biggest things the couple has been up to is starting a new clothing company. The company is called Akpesiri, and they named it after Greg (Akpesiri is his middle name and is Nigerian).

The name means “Good Life,” and their site describes the brand as “an everyday brand that encourages you to live boldly.” The company sells activewear and even has some faith-based items.

According to their Instagram pages, Greg also owns and is the Center Director of a Math tutoring company. The company is called Mathnasium of Lake Wylie, and their site says that they “make math make sense.”

If you are interested in Akpesiri clothing, you can check it out at Akpesiri.com. If you are interested in Mathnesium of Lake Wylie, you can check it out at Mathnesium.com/lakewylie.

Greg and Deonna seem to be in a great place in their marriage while succeeding on their journey as entrepreneurs.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesday at 8/7c on Lifetime.