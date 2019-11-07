Dean on Survivor: Island of the Idols survives Tribal Council

When the Lairo Tribe lost the Team Immunity Challenge on Wednesday night, it meant they would be taking an odd-number of castaways to Tribal Council. Seven of them walked in, but only six would survive the vote.

Earlier in the episode, it had seemed like Dean was on the outside of the primary alliances left in the Lairo Tribe. When host Jeff Probst mixed up the tribes, Dean was put in an unenviable position.

Luckily for Dean, he has a very important ally left in the game. That person is Kellee Kim. She had met with the idols (Boston Rob and Sandra) during a previous episode, earning an Individual Immunity Idol.

Kellee didn’t want Dean to be at risk of getting sent home at Tribal Council so she devised a plan to save him. Feeling safe, Kellee gave Dean her idol to use. It would really shake things up.

When Jeff Probst read off the votes, Dean received five of them. They were all canceled out because he had played the idol. This meant that

Dean’s thoughts after one conversation with Noura… 😂 pic.twitter.com/TiBLCdFTnA — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) October 31, 2019

Dean Kowalski on Survivor: Island of the Idols

We previously reported on Dean this season, right after he had endured himself to a number of viewers at home. The former Columbia basketball player has a strong following now, despite being on the outs in his own tribe.

He is a 28-year-old from Westfield, New Jersey, and he now calls New York City home. Dean used to teach math, so he definitely has a mind for strategies that could pay off later this season.

The great news for Dean is that Survivor: Island of the Idols will showcase the merge during the next episode. Dean has made it to a pivotal point in the season, where everyone comes together to form one tribe.

Now, Dean can work at rekindling things with former tribe members and hope to remove the target that had been placed on him. That will begin taking place during the all-new episode next week.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Survivor airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.