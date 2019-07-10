Deadliest Catch’s Sig Hansen gets shocking cancer news from wife June

On the most recent episode of Deadliest Catch, the storm Elsa wreaked havoc for the Brenna A, the Wizard, Cornelia Marie and the Northwestern which lagged getting out of the harbor.

But the worst was saved for last as Northwestern captain Sig Hansen, in good spirits after a rough night of navigating out into a roiling sea, got a phone call no one wants to receive. His beloved wife June Hansen has cancer and the prognosis is unknown at this point.

The Northwestern is skippered by Hansen and his step-daughter Mandy Pederson who relieves Sig when she can. The tough haul of getting out of the treacherous rock lined inlet as Elsa raged in the Bering Sea was the first hurdle.

The second one was when Sig’s first round of crab pots came up with scant crab. The third and last hurdle came when his cell phone rang and he took the call privately below deck to talk to his wife June.

The push to head North now is in jeopardy. That call has changed everything.

On board the ship and in the captain’s room, Sig took the first call and had to tell June he wasn’t able to talk. He said: “Hey ah, can I call you back in five?”

Sig had Mandy relieve him as he went below deck. A call from mama while he’s out working is not a common everyday thing, so fans likely knew at that point that something was up. The foreshadowing was heavy.

While Mandy takes over the wheel in the cabin, Sig lets producers and the cameraman know he will return the call to his wife June. He said: “Ready to call mama.”

Sig gets June right away. He said: “Go ahead I gotcha…”

As he is listening, it gets very quiet. His face telegraphs the sobering nature of the call. He said: “Ugh uh huh. [Silence]. You just tell me, you give me the word and I will be there. I love you too.”

Cradling his face and head in his hands, you can see how much June means to Sig.

He said: “It sounds like my wife has a form of cancer. We do know that this area on her neck is cancer we just don’t know if there’s more. There’s no way in hell I am going North.”

Not holding back tears, Sig said: “I got some thinking to do. I just don’t know what to do right now.”

This is the Deadliest Catch cliffhanger no one wanted to see or hear.

Monsters & Critics sends best wishes to the Hansens and all the Deadliest Catch crews and loved ones for their good health and recovery.

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays on Discovery