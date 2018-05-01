Deadliest Catch exclusive: Sig Hansen’s gamble pays off big time

Prospecting for crab has never been so much fun to watch as on tonight’s Deadliest Catch on Discovery — with our exclusive clip showing just how clever and lucky the Northwestern’s captain Sig Hansen really is.

The feisty Norwegian from Seattle took a chance and dropped a pot far north of the fleet and from where the blue crab huntings grounds are usually staked.

In our clip, Sig’s idea is to use some extra time he and his crew had available to test the waters further north — and it pays off.

He believes that the crab are further north, so had his brother Edgar set a single rogue pot to see if he’s correct.

Sig says: “I’m so excited, we took a few hours off. Instead of jogging — which means we’re just going idle into it [the Bering Sea] — we ran up north above our gear… and we have a spot checker that we set up here.”

He and all the men on board are giddy with anticipation. If the pot’s a winner, they know where to go, but if it’s a miss it’s back to square one.

Not one to mince words, Sig admits: “Every time I build my hopes up too high, that’s a slap in the face or a kick in the nuts.”

A hit could make the veteran captain’s whole season, and after 11 hours of waiting the guys are all eyes and hands on deck as they pull up the test pot.

A total of 39 clean, sellable crab has Sig Hansen in the best mood we have seen him in for a long time. The gamble has paid off.

Jubilant, Sig says: “That’s how you prospect!” adding: “That shot in the arm we needed! This could be a lot of fun.”

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.