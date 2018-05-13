Days of our Lives spoilers: Xander makes his move, Victor pushes Brady’s buttons

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Monday, May 14, 2018, episode of NBC’s long-running soap promise lots of heart-stopping, scary drama as bitter foes comes face to face on foreign soil.

Last week fans gasped as mortal enemies Xander (Paul Telfer) and Theresa (Jen Lilley) faced off in an epic Friday cliffhanger.

Monday Theresa learns her fate: is Xander there to end her life, or escort her to a new one? Will she ever see the love of her life, Brady (Eric Martsolf), again?

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is also being held captive in Mexico with Theresa, and a heartbroken Lucas (Bryan Datillo) asks Paul (Sean Christopher) to help him find her.

Elsewhere Victor (John Aniston) attempts to make Brady forget about marrying Eve (Kassie DePaiva) with a persuasive temptation. Will he take the bait?

Leo (Greg Rikaart) is shocked to find out his world has done a sudden 180.

On a happier note, this week two couples bliss out! Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) get closer and Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn) make a major decision about their relationship.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.