Days of our Lives spoilers: Lani has a baby scare, Will finds a clue, Is Billy Flynn leaving?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the Tuesday 22, 2018, episode of the NBC sudser reveal lots of hairy and scary moments will confront your Salem faves. And what would Monday be without a juicy soap rumor: fans are speculating like crazy, is Billy Flynn leaving Days of our Lives? No doubt the uncertainty regarding Marci Miller (Abigail) is fueling the speculation!

First off, Poor Lani (Sal Stowers) isn’t having an easy pregnancy. To begin with she lied about the baby’s dad, then she discovered she has a scary medical issue. Tuesday another complication arises for Lani and her delicate condition. Her unborn baby is cause for concern, and wait till you see who she turns to for comfort!

Elsewhere Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Tripp (Lucas Adams) finally have time to themselves, now that Claire has hightailed it out of town. But they get an unexpected surprise while trying to have a romantic dinner; are these two star-crossed lovers ever going to catch a break?

Meanwhile Will (Chandler Massey) strikes gold in his quest to mine clues from evil Dr. Rolf’s diary. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) amnesiac son will soon have a startling revelation! Will she be around to witness the miracle?

And, it was inevitable: the claws come out when Eve spies her sister Theresa (Jen Lilley) smooching her newly minted fiancé. Brady (Eric Martsolf) doesn’t seem to mind though, but wait until these two really start flinging the mud; will Victor (John Aniston) need to get involved with a shady threat two? This would be the perfect opportunity for him to call upon The Shirtless Torso, aka Xander (Paul Telfer), for some assistance!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.