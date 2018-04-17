Days of our Lives spoilers: Lucas’ ladies fight, the New Face of Bella revealed

Here’s our Days of our Lives Spoilers for Tuesday April 17, 2018!

Last week the teen scene drama ramped up as Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) fought to become the New Face of Bella. Tuesday we find out that the winner is…

Claire by a song! Don’t expect Ciara to take her fall gracefully, and by week’s end the catfight gets dirty. Before then a few other Salemites get into it, namely Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and the women in his life. First off, expect Lucas to get a tad possessive where Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) is concerned, not wanting her to venture off and leave him behind for a music gig.

Eve (Kassie DePaiva) has other ideas, and Lucas blows his top when he discovers that she encouraged Chloe to go. Hmm, do you think the writers could be chem-testing these two? Sparks do fly when they’re on screen together, just saying!

The former Ghoul Girl herself will get into it with Lucas’s mom Kate (Lauren Koslow) over her involvement with sonny boy. Someone really should tell Kate that Lucas is old enough to pick his own girlfriends; and he could do a lot worse than Beautiful Blue Eyes! Really, who is Kate to be judging other people’s love lives? Remember drug runner Eduardo? And hillbilly Clyde before him? Ew, Kate, stick to running conglomerations!

Elsewhere I imagine that Marlena will continue to look glam as she languishes in her dank dungeon. But instead of helping to find his stepmom, look for Paul (Christopher Sean) to spin his wheels trying to figure out what’s up between newbie Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Vivian (Louise Sorel), which could lead to an explosive confrontation later in the week.

