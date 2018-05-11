Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Theresa returns to Brady, J.J. and Eve hook up?, Elvis has left the building!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week (May 14-18, 2018) divulge that sneaky, silver fox Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) plays hard ball with a sick family member. Will his devious actions help or hurt Brady (Eric Martsolf)?

But first, wasn’t it gratifying to see John Enos on Days of Our Lives again? Thursday the Elvis impersonator came through for Will (Chandler Massey) and Paul (Sean Christopher) by coughing up info on Dr. Rolf. Could Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) be far behind?

Fans know that Victor is no fan of Brady and Eve’s (Kassie DePaiva) on-again, off-again relationship and when it looks like these two are about to jell again, he makes a bold and shocking move. Will Brady (who really should know better) bite at Victor’s intriguing offer?

Elsewhere, a captive Theresa makes a desperate deal to gain her freedom from a Mexican drug lord. Explosive show spoilers reveal that later in the week, her gamble pays off as she once gain sets foot in Horton Square.

But how will Brady react to the return of his baby momma? She left him and their son Tate heartbroken when she ditched them and left town for another man. Supposedly. Victor knows the real reason behind her running away, and he figures into her return in a most curious manner!

After a sudden and heartbreaking tragedy, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) go toe to toe. Will he make her the latest in a long line of DiMera family victims? After Kate shot and killed Vivian (Louise Sorel) Stefan went all DiMera on her, vowing to avenge his mother’s “death.”

Elsewhere J.J. (Casey Moss) and Eve have an awkward encounter. Fans will remember that when Eve first arrived in Salem, she seduced the young man, who was also dating her daughter. Evil Eve wanted to get back at Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), J.J.’s mom, but sadly her daughter met an early demise. What could these two possibly have to talk about?!

Meanwhile, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) finally see eye to eye. These two star-crossed lovers have been denied happiness again and again. Will Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) pop back up with a bombshell that shatters their fragile world?

Explosive show spoilers reveal that Xander does indeed arrive back in Salem with Theresa. But what kind of shape is she in? Is she his captive? There is no love lost between these two, and revenge is a dish best served cold after all! Be sure to tune in and find out what bad guy Xander does once he hits Horton Square.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays during the day on NBC.