David Fumero on Chicago Fire: One Life to Live veteran shows up as John Garrett

Actor David Fumero joined the Chicago Fire cast for the April 24 episode of the show. Fumero took on the role of John Garrett, someone who decided to duck into the fire station during a bad storm.

At least that’s what he told Otis (Yuri Sardarov), along with the claim that he was a firefighter from Detroit.

It was immediately clear to viewers the character of John Garrett was up to no good, but it would take a while for that storyline to play out.

In another subplot that ended up tying everything together, a little boy snuck into one of the fire engines while they were out on a call.

It took most of the episode for the house to figure out that the guy claiming to be from Detroit had nefarious intentions. That played out in the clip shared below.

Do NOT come for #ChicagoFire or you'll get burned. pic.twitter.com/MBNGIbpmzE — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) April 25, 2019

Who is David Fumero from Chicago Fire cast?

Actor David Fumero has guest-starred on a number of shows in recent years. Before popping up on the Chicago Fire cast, he was also seen in episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NCIS: Los Angeles, and CSI: NY.

Fumero was also on the show Power as Mike Sandoval for a number of years.

When it comes to his acting, though, David Fumero is best known for his soap career. Fumero appeared as Christian Vega in nearly 500 episodes of One Life to Live.

His role stretched from 1998 to 2012 on the show, which is why a lot of Chicago Fire viewers may have recognized him almost immediately.

Thanks for putting this bad guy where he belongs, Ruzek! #OneChicago pic.twitter.com/JtMIBR5z1C — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) April 25, 2019

At the end of the episode titled Until the Weather Breaks, Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) showed up from the Chicago P.D. cast to arrest John Garrett.

It brought an end to an episode filled with a lot of tense moments, as the writers made it obvious from early on that the character was suspicious and up to no good.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.