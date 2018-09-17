David Beador engaged to pregnant girlfriend? What to believe about this rumor

The Real Housewives Of Orange County star David Beador hasn’t made any public statements about his love life since getting divorced from Shannon Beador, but his girlfriend Lesley Cook did share snippets of their romance on her Instagram profile before she decided to delete her account last week.

Following the deletion, rumors quickly surfaced online that hinted David had proposed to her and that she was pregnant, though stories about a wedding have been swirling since the spring.

Since David and Lesley are no longer sharing their lives on social media, it’s hard to know what is going on. This rumor has not been addressed by David, Lesley or David’s ex-wife, Shannon Beador. It’s simply hard to believe that they are engaged and pregnant, given everything they have been through over the past year.

So several blogs are reporting that David Beador’s girldfriend is pregnant and they are engaged. Has this been confirmed anywhere? #RHOC — Frankie Diamonds 🏳️‍🌈💙💚 (@FiercelyFrank) September 16, 2018

Back in January, David Beador made headlines because his children were supposedly choosing to side with their mother in the divorce. David and Shannon have three children together; Sophie Beador, and twins Stella and Adeline. One can imagine that David would want to work on his relationship with his kids before starting a new family with Lesley.

Of course, The Real Housewives Of Orange County viewers don’t know everything that is going on behind closed doors, so it’s possible that David has worked on his relationship with his three daughters.

As of right now, there’s no reason to believe that this rumor is indeed true. If Shannon Beador or David speaks out about it, that could change things but only time will tell. In nine months, David could be carrying a baby around Newport.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is on tonight, Monday, September 17, at 9/8c on Bravo.