Danelle Umstead on Dancing With The Stars: Her impressive career explained

Danelle Umstead has been announced as one of the contestants on this season of Dancing With The Stars. She’s partnered up with Artem, who is excited about the challenge.
Danelle is one of a few athletes on the show this season, but she also has a special story to tell. Umstead is part of the US Paralympics team, and she’s won three medals at the Paralympics.
Umsted has a genetic eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa. On her Instagram profile, she calls herself a blind girl. But Danelle also has MS – multiple sclerosis.
Throughout her athletic career, Danelle Umstead has competed in women’s slalom, giant slalom, downhill, super-G and combined at the 2010 Winter Paralympics in Vancouver using her husband, Rob, as her sight guide. Here, she won two bronze medals.
Umstead returned to compete in the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, winning a bronze medal. She returned to the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, competing in downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-g and super combined.
View this post on Instagram
#motivationmonday “Living the impossible everyday” Dig deep, find what you are really made of. Challenge yourself everyday to do the impossible. The impossible is not meaning something dangerous or stupid. The impossible meaning challenge yourself to what you think is impossible. Something you believe you cannot do. Everyday. Could be telling someone you care, going for run, walking, writing a book, lifting more weight, learning a new skill,taking that important test, asking for a raise, etc..) By doing the impossible everyday, ou will discover abilities you never knew you had – Danelle Umstead This is what I do You too should Live The Impossible everyday #inspire #believe #nevergiveup #livetheimpossibleeveryday
On her Instagram profile, it’s clear to see that sports are a huge part of her life. She’s strong and she is proud to be such a role model for people with disabilities. She doesn’t let her MS or her eye condition stand in her way.
View this post on Instagram
Wow! What an incredible games. #teamusa did amazing. The best part of the games for me is sharing it with my family , who support us , and have been there for us every step of the way. To have my son in the finish for the first time after every race was like winning a gold medal each run 😍 My heart is so full. This is the first Paralympic Games we will be coming home without a medal. It doesn’t define me as an athlete, it just makes me a stronger one. There is only 3 medal winners in each race, but there are a lot of other winners too. Congratulations to all who competed at @pyeongchang2018 @paralympics It was an honor to be amongst you all. #livingtheimpossibleeveryday Special Thanks to #myvillage @deloitte @comcast @toyotausa @teamtoyota @naturalbalanceinc @teamusa @usparalympics
But Danelle Umstead is also proud to have her family with her when she competes in the Paralympics. On Instagram, she thanks her family for being there for her and cheering her on. She has a son, who appears to be her biggest inspiration.
Dancing With The Stars begins Monday, September 24, on ABC at 8/7c.