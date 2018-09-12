Danelle Umstead on Dancing With The Stars: Her impressive career explained

Danelle Umstead has been announced as one of the contestants on this season of Dancing With The Stars. She’s partnered up with Artem, who is excited about the challenge.

Danelle is one of a few athletes on the show this season, but she also has a special story to tell. Umstead is part of the US Paralympics team, and she’s won three medals at the Paralympics.

Umsted has a genetic eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa. On her Instagram profile, she calls herself a blind girl. But Danelle also has MS – multiple sclerosis.

Throughout her athletic career, Danelle Umstead has competed in women’s slalom, giant slalom, downhill, super-G and combined at the 2010 Winter Paralympics in Vancouver using her husband, Rob, as her sight guide. Here, she won two bronze medals.

Umstead returned to compete in the 2014 Winter Paralympics in Sochi, winning a bronze medal. She returned to the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, competing in downhill, slalom, giant slalom, super-g and super combined.

On her Instagram profile, it’s clear to see that sports are a huge part of her life. She’s strong and she is proud to be such a role model for people with disabilities. She doesn’t let her MS or her eye condition stand in her way.

But Danelle Umstead is also proud to have her family with her when she competes in the Paralympics. On Instagram, she thanks her family for being there for her and cheering her on. She has a son, who appears to be her biggest inspiration.

Dancing With The Stars begins Monday, September 24, on ABC at 8/7c.