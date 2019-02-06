Dancing With The Stars cancels spring season 2019: When does the show premiere in the fall?

Dancing With The Stars has been canceled during the spring season, but is coming back for the fall. Pic credit: ABC

ABC has revealed that Dancing With The Stars is coming back, but not for the spring season as it has done since 2007.

At the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke revealed that the show would return — but not until fall 2019.

So what month can we expect to see the show returning?

Usually, Dancing With The Stars returns in September of every year. It usually premieres in mid- to late-September, with the show returning September 24, 2018.

So it’s almost certain that Dancing With The Stars will premiere in September after ABC wraps up Bachelor In Paradise on Monday nights.

By all accounts, it sounds like the show is just skipping this year’s spring season, not cancelling spring seasons altogether. It’s possible they are exploring other spin-off shows, after Dancing With The Stars: Juniors appeared to do alright with audiences.

When asked about the show returning to a twice-a-year show, Burke revealed that it wasn’t completely out of the question.

“We’re in conversations about that,” Burke told TVLine. “They’re coming in soon to talk about their plans for the fall, and we’ll discuss it then.”

The show faced criticism after the previous season, which saw Bobby Bones walk away with the Mirror Ball trophy. Many viewers didn’t think he was the best dancer, but he clearly had most viewer votes.

Me trying to figure out how Bobby Bones won Dancing With The Stars over Milo or Alexis #dwts pic.twitter.com/81t1EvD2oc — Rachel (@rachosully13) November 20, 2018

When they announce Bobby Bones as the winner of #DWTS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/trEtyoEyBS — Heidi (@Heidigriffith2) November 20, 2018

a season where yall had tinashe, juan pablo, evanna, alexis, milo…people choose to vote for bobby!? and not just vote for him, but actually get him a fucking throphy!? #dwts — marlen m (@mantzzz) November 20, 2018

Viewers were not pleased with the outcome, and called for Dancing With The Stars to change their rules and voting system. There have been no remarks from ABC about doing that, however.

After the finale, host Tom Bergeron said Bobby Bones won the competition “fair and square”.

Dancing With The Stars is set to return this fall on ABC.