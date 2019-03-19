Home > Smallscreen

Dan Blankenship death: Tributes pour in after The Curse of Oak Island legend passes away

19th March 2019 1:47 PM ET
Dan Blankenship
Dan Blankenship’s death on Sunday came as a shock to fans of The Curse of Oak Island. Pic credit: History

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of The Curse of Oak Island legend Dan Blankenship.

History and Prometheus Entertainment, the network and production company behind the hit show, led the way in honoring the long-time treasure-hunter, who passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday.

History said on the official The Curse of Oak Island Twitter account that Dan would be “greatly missed”, while Prometheus Entertainment described him as a “pillar of strength to those around him”, adding: “We will be forever grateful for the time we had with him.”

Matty Blake, host of The Curse of Oak Island’s “Drilling Down” spin-offs, also posted a touching tribute showing him sharing a moment with Dan during filming for the show, with a caption reading “#legend”.

Metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton, who has found many of the most important finds on Oak Island in recent years, offered condolences to Dan’s family, and added a light-hearted note joking about how the treasure-hunter couldn’t understand his British accent when they first met.

RIP Dan Blankenship and condolences to the family. The first time I met Dan he said “Look your probably a nice chap but I haven’t got a damn clue what your saying” I’m also going to miss being called Gerry lol

The Friends of Oak Island Society and Oak Island Tours, Inc., which together run official tours of the island, also posted messages in tribute.

Meanwhile, fans in their thousands posted messages on social media paying tribute to Dan. He had been a huge presence on The Curse of Oak Island over the years, where he regularly shared his extensive knowledge with the team, and was beloved by viewers.

American-born Dan spent more than half a century looking for treasure on Oak Island after first moving there in 1965. He ventured to Nova Scotia after reading about Oak Island and its famous Money Pit in a Reader’s Digest article — the same article which inspired the two brothers at the center of the treasure hunt today, Rick and Marty Lagina.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.

