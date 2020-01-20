Cynthia Erivo on The Outsider: Who is actress who plays Holly Gibney?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Outsider on HBO introduced a new character in the third episode of Sunday night, and for fans who have not read the source novel by Stephen King, Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo) is the second lead character after Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn).

She also happens to be a character that popped up in another Stephen King television series in Mr. Merccdes. Holly is the partner of Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) in both the TV show and the novel trilogy.

However, fans will also notice a major change in Holly Gibney. While King wrote her as a white woman and that is how she appeared in Mr. Mercedes (Justine Lupe), actress Cynthia Erivo is a black woman who makes the character her own.

Honestly, Cynthia Erivo has roared into The Outsider as Holly Gibney and stole every scene she appeared in.

Here is what you need to know about Cynthia Erivo.

Who is Cynthia Erivo on The Outsider?

The Outsider got lucky to get Cynthia Erivo when they did. She is about to hit the big-time if she isn’t already there.

Fans everywhere will be asking questions about Cynthia Ervio over the next month thanks to her picking up the Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as Harriet Tubman in the movie Harriet.

She also picked up a second Oscar nomination this year for the song Stand Up from the same movie. She picked up Golden Globe nominations in both categories as well.

Yes, on top of playing one of the most iconic historical figures in African American history, she performed a song for the soundtrack.

Her musical talent should come as no surprise to her fans, as Cynthia Erivo was a musician before she became an actress. In 2017, Erivo won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album with The Color Purple.

Movie fans saw her musical talent as well in the 2018 movie Bad Times at the El Royale, where she played R&B singer Darlene Sweet. She also appeared in the critically acclaimed movie Widows the same year.

The Outsider airs on HBO on Sundays at 10/9c.