Curse of the Bermuda Triangle preview for Science Channel, when is it on in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

What do Moe Mottice, Chuck Meier, Mike Still, and Dave Cziko have in common? They feature on Science Channel’s deep dive into the mystery and the history of the Bermuda Triangle in a new series called Curse of The Bermuda Triangle.

This series explores an area in the Atlantic ocean that triangulates between Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. The Bermuda Triangle is the name given to the remote territory, which serves as a subject of notoriety and legend because of one thing: the disappearance of countless ships, planes, and human lives in its waters.

The premise was ripe for scientists to explore. The area’s reputation for odd disappearances and bizarre incidents spawned decades worth of conspiracy theories as experts search for understanding.

Science Channel brings you a crack team of explorers, savvy boat captains, and experienced divers who examine and explore the very waters of the notorious Bermuda Triangle.

These men bring dozens of years of experience at sea between them and are formally known as the members of the Triangle Research and Investigation Group, or TRIG team.

The members include veteran captain and former Coast Guardsman Paul “Moe” Mottice. Along with him are Mike Still, who has logged thousands of hours in the Triangle, and worked side by side with Captain Moe for years.

They are joined by former Navy rescue diver, sheriff’s deputy, and military contractor Chuck Meier, the lead man in the investigations on ground and underwater.

Also onboard is expert rescue diver and former Army Cavalry Scout Dave Cziko. Together, the team explores the ocean floor for evidence.

They will investigate a variety of mysteries and will determine whether these stories of strange mishaps are purely coincidence, or if there’s an explanation – scientific or supernatural – they can uncover.

Science Channel says:

In the series premiere, the TRIG team investigates the case of a squadron of Navy aircraft known as Flight 19 that flew into the Bermuda Triangle on a routine training mission in 1945 and was never seen again. What could have caused the planes to divert from their intended route, and why is there no physical evidence of any of them?

According to Science Channel, other mysteries the team investigates include:

A missing diver who disappeared in an area believed to be the home of a mysterious sea monster.

A trove of UFO activity within the Bermuda Triangle, including the infamous Aguadilla, Puerto Rico sighting.

The disappearance of a 23-foot unsinkable luxury yacht, The Witchcraft, and its two passengers in 1967.

An unusually high concentration of USO sightings (underwater submerged objects) that point to another intriguing theory about the Lost City of Atlantis.

The producers for this new series are American Chainsaws Entertainment’s executive producers Duke Straub, Alex Eastburg, Colt Straub, Royal Malloy, Ken Charles, and Dan Bree.

For Science Channel, Caroline Perez is executive producer.

What’s so unique about the Bermuda Triangle?

Unexplained circumstances and unlikely naval and airplane accidents include one in which the pilots of a squadron of U.S. Navy bombers became disoriented in the air zone, their planes never found.

Other boats and planes have vanished from the area in good weather, without radioing distress messages, yet people navigate the waters every day without any reported incident.

Inconsistent, yet disturbing reports of “vanished in thin air” boats and planes — enough of them to warrant the moniker Devil’s Triangle — another name for the area.

This area is approximately 500,000 square miles of ocean off the southeastern tip of Florida. Even explorer Christopher Columbus reportedly noted strange goings-on in the area. Renowned seaman Joshua Slocum disappeared on a 1909 voyage from Martha’s Vineyard (Massachusetts) heading to South America — many people believing it was in the area of the Triangle that he perished.

History recorded the March 1918 event of the USS Cyclops, a 542-foot-long Navy cargo ship with over 300 men vanishing. “Only God and the sea know what happened to the great ship,” U.S. President Woodrow Wilson later said.

In 1941 two of the Cyclops’ sister ships also disappeared.

There are many more events, and the team assembled by Science Channel will investigate many of these claims.

Curse Of The Bermuda Triangle airs Sunday, premiering Feb. 9, at 10 p.m. EST on Science Channel.