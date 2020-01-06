Coyote Pass in Flagstaff: Where are the Sister Wives planning on building their new homes?

Last night’s premiere episode of Sister Wives Season 14, titled Kicked Out, followed the wives’ unpacking after the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona.

The family moved after purchasing a parcel of undeveloped land in Coyote Pass, which sits on the northwest side of Flagstaff, outside of town. The plan to build their new homes on the land.

Kody pitched the idea of moving to Flagstaff to the sister wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, saying it would help to restore the family’s financial health. The family was facing financial hardships and Kody convinced the wives that moving to Flagstaff would help to cut costs.

But fans have been questioning the wisdom of the decision to move to Flagstaff as a cost-saving strategy after learning that the family has been splurging on new properties and rentals ever since they arrived.

The parcel of land the family purchased in Coyote Pass cost $820,000, and according to the International Business Times, they were able to make a down payment of only 10 percent.

The Daily Mail reported that Kody and Robyn also purchased a $900,000 house in Flagstaff, while Christine and Kody purchased a $520,000 home.

Meanwhile, the family is incurring rental expenses for the sister wives who are waiting to sell their old properties in Las Vegas.

On last night’s episode of Sister Wives, they faced challenges moving into their rental homes on a rainy day. They had to abandon moving in Janelle’s belongings due to heavy rainfall.

They then went to Meri’s rental to unpack. Meri and Kody tried to introduce themselves to the neighbors but some of them did not want to shake hands, and someone called the police.

The owner of Meri’s rental showed up and asked her to leave because some of the residents didn’t want her to move in. But Meri didn’t want to leave. She wanted to face the challenge instead of running from it.

Meri he finally decided she didn’t want to live next to people who didn’t like her. She found another rental in Flagstaff but it wouldn’t be available for some months, so she had to return to Las Vegas.

Where is Coyote Pass?

Coyote Pass is in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The family had considered the option of purchasing land in Cottonwood, Yavapai County, Arizona, but settled for Coyote Pass. The family chose the land despite initial alarm when they learned about the risk of plague spread by prairie dogs in the area.

I like raised bed intensive gardening these days. But there are people that come in and clean and test the land to make sure it’s safe. #sisterwives https://t.co/GKdGrxIIA5 — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) March 11, 2019

Kody had said he liked Cottonwood “because it has no restrictions and lots of trees.” He said he also liked Coyote Pass because of “water and the view.” By restrictions, he meant the terms governing the use of the property as part of the purchase deal.

I love Cottonwood because it has no restrictions and lots of trees. I love Coyote Pass because of water and the view.#SisterWives — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) March 11, 2019

The family members who liked Coyote Pass better eventually won out. According to In Touch Weekly, the family’s realtors were able to help them work around the restrictions and make the Coyote Pass offer more attractive.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.