Cowboy Bebop Netflix live-action series casting revealed

The popular anime Cowboy Bebop is coming to Netflix as a live-action series and most of the casting has just been announced.

The live-action Cowboy Bebop series, which has been in development since 2017, will hit Netflix and the streaming service has added four names to the cast.

The biggest name is John Cho, who is best known for his role of Harold in the Harold and Kumar movies as well as Sulu in the J.J. Abrams Star Trek movies.

Cho will take the lead in the live-action Cowboy Bebop show on Netflix as Spike Spiegel.

Spike is the lead bounty hunter on Cowboy Bebop, haunted by visions of the woman he loved and lost. He is forced into the Cowboy Bebop crew when his past catches up to him and puts him in the crosshairs of the evil Syndicate.

Joining John Cho in the Cowboy Bebop cast are Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, and Alex Hassell.

Shakir (Luke Cage) will portray Jet Black, the captain of Bebop who was a former cop. Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) is Faye Valentine, an amnesiac bounty hunter, while Hassel (The Boys) will star as Vicious, a notorious hitman.

There are still some major roles that Netflix needs to cast for its live-action Cowboy Bebop, including Radical Ed, an elite hacker prodigy from Earth.

The original Cowboy Bebop was an anime released in Japan in 1998 that contained 26 episodes. There was also a movie in 2003 as well as a video game and a manga series. American fans had a chance to watch it on Adult Swim.

Comic book writer Christopher Yost will write the Cowboy Bebop live-action series. He previously wrote the animated series The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as well as the MCU movies Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok.