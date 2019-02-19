Cottonelle’s new commercial for 2019 has both a gay and a straight version

A new Cottonelle commercial has debuted for 2019 — but there’s more than one version. The two TV spots are almost identical, but while one features a gay couple, a second features lovers who are straight.

The premise of both appears to be that if you’re going to meet your partner’s parents, you probably want a clean bottom.

A voiceover reads: “Down there care from Cottonelle…down there because today you meet the parents. So before they sit you down give your bootie a confidence boost with cleaning ripples that remove more at once for a superior clean…”

But while one, featuring a heterosexual couple, ends with “…and makes you feel like the kind of guy she takes home to mother”, the second one, featuring two men, ends “…and make you feel like the kind of guy he takes home to mother”.

Many of the reactions on Twitter to the new Cottonelle commercials for 2019 have been positive.

Kudos to @cottonelle for the commercial featuring a same-gender male couple saying “the type he takes home to mother” way to go! #loveislove #cottonelle — Rick (@RevSosbe) February 19, 2019

Here’s a new cottonelle commercial that talks about w guy taking his boyfriend home to meet his parents and I bout died y’all — LiddyJay 👑 (@LiddyJayKB) February 19, 2019

@cottonelle ❤️ the new commercial with the guy he takes home to meet his mother! Way to show respect to diversity. — Ronn Gifford (@Giffshop) February 19, 2019

@cottonelle I LOVE YHE NEW COMMERCIAL — emma yacula (@emmaayacula) February 19, 2019

Yesssss for the gay guys in the Cottonelle Tissue commercial — Sailor Earth ♌♌♌ (@MrFlashingLitez) February 19, 2019

However, Cottonelle itself has come to the defence of the commercial in the face of some critics.

Hi Kenny, thanks for reaching out. No matter a person’s orientation, gender, or anything else, being clean impacts everyone. Here at Cottonelle Brand, diversity is embraced in all aspects and we are proud to share a commercial that is representative of that. — Cottonelle (@cottonelle) February 19, 2019

Hi James, we know how feeling fresh and clean can provide an extra boost of confidence. Our products aim to improve the lives of our fans and the personal choices they make. Thank you. — Cottonelle (@cottonelle) February 19, 2019

What do you think of the new Cottonelle commercials for 2019? Let us know in the comments below.