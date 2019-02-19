Cottonelle’s new commercial for 2019 has both a gay and a straight version

The two Cottonelle commercials, one straight and one gay
Stills from the near identical Cottonelle commercials, with the straight on the left and the gay one on the right. Pic credit: Cottonelle

A new Cottonelle commercial has debuted for 2019 — but there’s more than one version. The two TV spots are almost identical, but while one features a gay couple, a second features lovers who are straight. 

The premise of both appears to be that if you’re going to meet your partner’s parents, you probably want a clean bottom.

A voiceover reads: “Down there care from Cottonelle…down there because today you meet the parents. So before they sit you down give your bootie a confidence boost with cleaning ripples that remove more at once for a superior clean…”

But while one, featuring a heterosexual couple, ends with “…and makes you feel like the kind of guy she takes home to mother”, the second one, featuring two men, ends “…and make you feel like the kind of guy he takes home to mother”.

Many of the reactions on Twitter to the new Cottonelle commercials for 2019 have been positive. 

However, Cottonelle itself has come to the defence of the commercial in the face of some critics. 

