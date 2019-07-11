Cormac Murphy: Who is the model dubbed the ‘Irish Zac Efron’ on Love Island USA?

Cormac Murphy is going to give the guys on Love Island a run for their money starting tonight.

The Irish model and Dylan Curry are set to turn the Fiji villa upside down. If anyone can cause some ruckus, it is the gorgeous Cormac. His studly looks, along with his accent, will drive the ladies crazy.

Although he is originally from Ennis in Clare, Ireland, Cormac has lived in New York City since 2016. Before that, he spent time in Australia but ultimately moved to the Big Apple to pursue modeling.

When he is not modeling his chiseled tattooed body, the Irish hunk works as an event promoter for the company The Greene Room.

Cormac does not lack confidence, especially when it comes to the ladies. He shared during his video testimonial on the show that if he had gone to college, he would have a degree in women.

Even his friends have expressed that Love Island cast members have no idea what they are in store for once Cormac makes his grand entrance tonight.

“They’re going to need some love therapy after they see Cormac walk down the beach into Love Island,” his friend Patrick shared with The Sun.

The model has been dubbed the “Irish Zac Efron” so it is easy to see why he is so confident. There is definitely a resemblance to the High School Musical star.

However, could his cockiness be too overbearing for the ladies of Love Island?

Viewers can probably think of at least one lady that might be the perfect match for Cormac’s overconfident attitude. Hello Caro!

Irish model Cormac Murphy is spicing up life in Fiji tonight. If his Instagram is any indication, the hunk won’t have any problem showing off his fantastic body to impress the ladies.

Cormac certainly loves to bare his bod on social media.

Whether his self-confidence is overbearing or not one thing is for sure, Cormac is going on make one heck of an impression.

Love Island airs weekdays at 8/7c on CBS.