Controversy as LeeAnne Locken gets breast surgery on The Real Housewives of Dallas

The Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken gets breast surgery on this week’s episode — but causes some serious drama with comments she makes before going under the knife.

She has the operation in a bid to see an “improvement” in her breasts, with Brandi Redmond, who she takes along for support, revealing that LeeAnne’s nipples literally point “straight up”.

Brandi says if they were hers she’d go on America’s Got Talent and show them off rather than get them altered surgically, but LeeAnne is adamant she needs a change.

Watch the clip below as LeeAnne’s doctor, Dr. True, sizes her breasts up ahead of the operation, and reveals he’s going to use an actual spirit level to make sure they’re straight.

Things get awkward, though, ahead of the cast’s group trip to Mexico, when in a conversation with Brandi moments before surgery LeeAnne appears to threaten to strangle Cary Deuber.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo.